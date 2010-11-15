Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 46

Â
Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for an eclectic installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve got a review of a new cable show (“Glory Daze”), a review of a new webseries (“Backwash”), a review of a returning show we already reviewed (“Human Target”), a few random words on “How I Met Your Mother,” a roundup of reality shows that Alan doesn’t watch but I do and then a long segment urging people, once again, to watch FX’s “Terriers.”
Somehow, even without any Reader Mail, it became a long podcast…
The breakdown:
“Glory Daze” — 01:00 – 12:25
“Backwash” — 12:25 – 21:05
“Human Target” — 21:10 – 33:45
“How I Met Your Mother” — 33:45 – 38:55
Reality TV Round-Up — 39:00 – 53:00
“Terriers” — 53:10 – 01:06:45
More Boardwalk Empire talk please.
Wow, I just figured out why you call your podcast Fire (Sepin) Wall and Ice (Fein) Berg … I’m a little slow … and yes, these are your readers and listeners.
We have confirmation of what Matt Bush can do with good material. He was the son in those AT&T rollover minutes commercials.
The new How I Met Your Mother at least revealed it was Punchy’s wedding at which Ted meets the Mother
It would be a horrible shame if Terriers was canceled. I fear for the future of television if a show as great as Terriers ends after one season.
Dear FX Programming Department,
Please renew Terriers. It is the best show on your network (well, it might be a tie with Louie) and it’s my favorite show on television (again, tied with Louie). Terriers is complementary to so many of your other shows. The tone is perfect for FX, like a miracle hybrid of the long haired California scruffiness of “Sons of Anarchy”, the wit of “Louie” and “Always Sunny,” the tongue-in-cheek bend the rules with a moral code of “Justified.”
Here is a list of the other shows I like and an explanation of why Terriers is better:
-Terriers is better than “Breaking Bad” because the Terriers characters are not alienated. Britt and Hank are capable of deep honesty, friendship and emotional connection.
-Terriers is better than “Mad Men” because the characters aren’t just static players in set pieces. The Terriers guys move around and go places, they sweat, the get shot, they get sunburnt, they fight and they drive. For kinaesthetic viewers like me, there hasn’t been a show this satisfying since “Lost.”
– Terriers is better than “Boardwalk Empire” because the scale of the problems are human scale and the characters are not doomed.
– Terriers is much funnier and much more emotionally powerful than “Friday Nigh Lights” because it because the characters have some maturity and life experience. So many of the characters sincerely like and understand each other. It’s refreshing.
The honesty, intelligence, insight, warmth and humour of this show is unparalleled. Please, please bring Hank and Britt back for another season.
Sincerely,
J. K.
P.S. Louie is an awesome show too. Thank you so much for renewing it. I can’t wait for the next season!
I enjoyed Dan’s Reality TV Round-up, although I do think off on America’s Next Top Model. There’s still a huge disconnect between Tyra’s inflated sense of self and the actual reality of the show. However, the Andre Leon Talley-inspired attempts to inject the show with fashion credibility has reaped pretty impressive rewards. The guest judges on this season have featured some legitimate industry icons, and there has been at least a small effort to impress upon the models the reality of being a working model. I guess this is just one of those instances where if you watch for the camp/aren’t intrigued the fashion industry, your level of interest could wane.
Dan/Alan
When you do the recaps for Terriers this week, can you please put the adress to send in support letters to FX? Thnaks
I don’t comment often, but I read this board a lot because unlike other places, everyone here is smart, has interesting things to say, and you guys keep it classy : )
Usually over the holidays I start some kind of DVD marathon due to all the reruns on television. Sometimes its to catch up on old seasons of returning shows, other times its just older shows I know are good. In past years it has been Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks, Dead Like me, Lost, Vampire Diaries, How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, and Sopranos. I need some suggestions to take me though Thanksgiving and the holidays, but I can’t commit to something so intense like seven seasons of Buffy or The Wire. I’m a television media buyer so I’m in the know of whats out there, I usually just don’t have the time!
Because of my love for Rescue Me and Mad Men, I’m thinking I want to try either Breaking Bad or Sons of Anarchy. Networks send me stuff all the time. I just noticed I have DVDs of Weeds and Six Feet Under which are sitting around. Are those worth watching?