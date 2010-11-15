Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 46

Â

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for an eclectic installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Â

We’ve got a review of a new cable show (“Glory Daze”), a review of a new webseries (“Backwash”), a review of a returning show we already reviewed (“Human Target”), a few random words on “How I Met Your Mother,” a roundup of reality shows that Alan doesn’t watch but I do and then a long segment urging people, once again, to watch FX’s “Terriers.”

Â

Somehow, even without any Reader Mail, it became a long podcast…

Â

The breakdown:

Â

“Glory Daze” — 01:00 – 12:25

“Backwash” — 12:25 – 21:05

“Human Target” — 21:10 – 33:45

“How I Met Your Mother” — 33:45 – 38:55

Reality TV Round-Up — 39:00 – 53:00

“Terriers” — 53:10 – 01:06:45

Â

And here’s the podcast…