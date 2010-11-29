Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 48

11.29.10

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Initially, this looked like it was going to be a light podcast, but Leslie Nielsen’s passing and the announcement of Anne Hathaway and James Franco as Oscar hosts added fodder.
We also reviewed NatGeo’s “Restrepo,” celebrated the premiere of “Top Chef: All-Stars” and discussed the state of “Parenthood” and “Fringe.”
Here’s the breakdown:
Leslie Nielsen — 00:45 – 10:45
Oscar hosts — 10:50 – 19:45
“Restrepo” — 19:50 – 25:55
“Top Chef All-Stars” — 26:00 – 35:30
Reader Mail featuring “Parenthood” and “The Paul Reiser Show” — 36:00 – 46:00
“Fringe” – 46:00 – 55:20 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergFringeLESLIE NIELSENOSCARSPODCASTRESTREPOTop Chef All Stars

