Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 48

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Initially, this looked like it was going to be a light podcast, but Leslie Nielsen’s passing and the announcement of Anne Hathaway and James Franco as Oscar hosts added fodder.
We also reviewed NatGeo’s “Restrepo,” celebrated the premiere of “Top Chef: All-Stars” and discussed the state of “Parenthood” and “Fringe.”
Here’s the breakdown:
Leslie Nielsen — 00:45 – 10:45
Oscar hosts — 10:50 – 19:45
“Restrepo” — 19:50 – 25:55
“Top Chef All-Stars” — 26:00 – 35:30
Reader Mail featuring “Parenthood” and “The Paul Reiser Show” — 36:00 – 46:00
“Fringe” – 46:00 – 55:20
Jackass. Same cast, crew. Very close to Naked Gun in box office grosses.
Is there an easy-to-find link to Dan’s blog? Alan’s got one in the top line of every page on hitfix, and before the changeover, all the blogs were on a pull down list together. It’s also kinda hard to find Monkeys as Critics, for that matter.
I agree that a pull down list would be really nice, but for now you can click on “Blogs” at the right of the top menu then choose from the “Blogs By Name” sidebar.
I truly adore Parenthood – such an intelligent show. I think they’re gutsy to take on the issue of Asperger’s, and yet it doesn’t dominate every storyline – good balance. This is the show I can’t miss every week. I want it to last a long, long time – there’s not much on tv that feels quite this “real” to me on a basic emotional level.
Looking forward to Top Chef’s All-Stars. I regretfully didn’t start watching the show until season 6.