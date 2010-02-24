Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 5

Hey all.

It’s Wednesday, so it’s time for another Firewall & Iceberg podcast, our fifth overall and our fourth consecutive week of relatively on-schedule podcasting.

We still don’t have the iTunes thing down yet, but due to some technical silliness, I had to do a tiny bit of editing this week and I’m sure y’all will be able to hear each and every cut. I’ll try to do better next time.

This week, we spent the bulk of our time discussing NBC shows — the premiere of “Parenthood,” the return of Jay Leno to “The Tonight Show,” “Chuck” — plus at least one NBC show that isn’t on NBC anymore (“Southland”).

We also discussed “American Idol” and “Lost,” because that’s what you do on Wednesdays.

Here’s the full time breakdown:

O:45- 2:45 — “The Pacific” (spoiler-free)

3:00 – 9:30 — “American Idol”

10:00 – 14:15 – “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”

14:30 – 18:30 – “Southland”

18:30 – 23:30 – “Parenthood”

23:45 – 27:15 – “Chuck” (spoiler-free)

27:30 – 30:45 — “How I Met Your Mother”

30:55 – 40:00 — “Lost”

And here’s the podcast: