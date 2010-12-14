Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 50

12.14.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Some of us have been up since 5 a.m. covering the Golden Globe nominations. But I’m well aware that some of you have been up since 5 a.m. because that’s what your actual jobs require on a daily basis. OK. No more complaining.
This week’s podcast is divided into three segments. In the first part, Sepinwall and I discuss the highs and lows of the Golden Globe nominations. In the second part, we pay tribute to some of the year’s best TV episodes. Then we talked a bit about Sunday’s finale of “Dexter,” which Sepinwall thought was brilliant. 
I kid!
Anyway, the breakdown:
Golden Globe nomination blowback — 01:35 – 21:40
2010’s Best Episodes — 22:00 – 56:00
The “Dexter” finale — 57:30 – 01:06:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

