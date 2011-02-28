Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 62

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It’s time for an exhausted and vaguely punch-drunk Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in which Sepinwall and I battle through a collective lack of sleep to attempt to chat about a slew of exciting things, including Sunday’s Oscars telecast, The Charlie Sheen Circus, the current state of CBS’ “The Good Wife” and the Sunday premieres of “Taking on Tyson,” “The Next Great American Restaurant” and “Breakout Kings.”

I think we stayed awake for most of it.

Here’s the breakdown:

The Oscars — 00:53 – 19:20

Charlie Sheen — 19:25 – 27:00

A few quick words on “American Idol” — 27:00 – 31:00

“The Good Wife” — 31:00 – 39:15

“Breakout Kings” — 39:25 – 47:40

“America’s Next Great Restaurant” — 47:50 – 53:10

“Taking on Tyson” — 55:15 – 01:03:45

