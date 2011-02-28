Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 62

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s time for an exhausted and vaguely punch-drunk Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in which Sepinwall and I battle through a collective lack of sleep to attempt to chat about a slew of exciting things, including Sunday’s Oscars telecast, The Charlie Sheen Circus, the current state of CBS’ “The Good Wife” and the Sunday premieres of “Taking on Tyson,” “The Next Great American Restaurant” and “Breakout Kings.”
I think we stayed awake for most of it.
Here’s the breakdown:
The Oscars — 00:53 – 19:20
Charlie Sheen — 19:25 – 27:00
A few quick words on “American Idol” — 27:00 – 31:00
“The Good Wife” — 31:00 – 39:15
“Breakout Kings” — 39:25 – 47:40
“America’s Next Great Restaurant” — 47:50 – 53:10
“Taking on Tyson” — 55:15 – 01:03:45
And here’s the podcast…
I think James Franco and Anne Hathaway proved that Neil Patrick Harris should host everything.
Also, has it just been decided that Jon Stewart was a bad host? I kind of liked the two years when he hosted.
Tom Hanks should host next year to answer Alan and Dan. He is beloved by everyone, is a true star, think back to someone like David Niven, and you have Hanks.
Comedy, like the man said, is hard. Perhaps not surprising that the Academy Awards are almost always so unfunny when comedies & comedians in general are rarely if ever acknowledged by the Oscar givers. For myself, I’d rather watch a more somber affair than feel I have to switch the show off because it’s just so uncomfortable to watch. Yesterday’s presentation was painful to witness.
Charlie is very obviously quite ill. I feel terrible for his parents. And for Sheen’s colleagues.
under what circumstances would Charlie Sheen be back on 2 1/2 Men? Ask Ken Levine about the episode where Mike (Kevin Kilner) played an extra in an episode of Blue Justice that Kim (Nancy Travis) was directing. Really. They finally found the perfect solution.
I saw Animal Kingdom yesterday and definitely agree with you. I can’t see how it has 97% of RT and she was nominated. The film was okay, but not major award worthy.
What I find amazing is that you guys can go on and on about how wonderful the 2-dimensional characterization that is CHUCK, praising it at every turn. Yet, when it comes to an adult show such as THE GOOD WIFE, which remembers that there are people of color in the world, you tear it down. Maybe you should stick to the juvenile fan boy shows or mind numbing reality TV. Leave the adult shows to the adults.
Gee, Gary. “Chuck” is a comedy, so many of the two-dimensional characterizations are comedic characterizations. And I’m pretty sure we’ve never defended the show’s depiction of the real word or its nuanced treatment of race or… well… anything. But we should also probably stop saying nice things about shows like “Treme” and “Chicago Code” and that darned David Simon thing set in Baltimore? Whatever that one is called? Because we don’t get adult shows like you do.
In any case, I’m glad you like “The Good Wife” and appreciate its simplistic platitudes, legal inaccuracies and broadly underlined trend-spotting as “adult.”
Good gracious. This is why “The Good Wife” sometimes bugs me. Because it’s a show that I think is good, but lots of the people who think it’s great are as self-righteous as Gary because they think they “get” something. [Lots of people just really like the show and don’t need to be self-righteous. This annoyed comment doesn’t apply to you.]
The perfect host is Justin Timberlake. Musical, actor, funny, and entertaining. He can be the next billy crystal.
really no one thinks so?
I find it impossible to snark the Oscar telecast because my expectations are basically non-existent but you’re both right: THe hosts aren’t the real problem, the kind of writers who thing drag is the acme of sophisticated humour.
And, honestly, could someone tell future nominees that for most of us the F-word stopped being deliciously naughty and sophisticated when we hit puberty.
BTW, Dan, I think we’ll agree to disagree on the over-ratedness of Animal Kingdom. I happen to think Portman, Bale and Leo scored Oscars for hammy performances in inexplicably over-rated loads of shlock. Obviously a lot of people, including a plurality of the voting membership of AMPAAS, disagree.
My only real lingering post-Oscar “WTF?” rage is how the Coen Brothers’ best film since Fargo — anchored by a best actress-worthy from Halie Steinfeld — went zero for ten. Really?
Bad luck–if it weren’t for The King’s Speech and The Social Network, I bet it wins most of the awards that those two films did.
Yeah, I’m still bitter. OTOH, I’m sure the Coens are crying all the way to the bank. It’s certainly their most commercially successful film (worldwide gross around $215m according to Box Office Mojo0 and more arguably their most consistently well-reviewed one.
Dan, your apparently intentional adding of a syllable to ‘Chipotle’ aside, I have to say that calling it mediocre Mexican food is both true and off-base. Taken against the many amazing authentic Mexican joints in the LA area (we in Huntington Beach have quite a few as well), it doesn’t stack up. But I would argue that it’s its own species of food, somewhere between real Mexican food and dreck like Taco Bell and Del Taco, at least in terms of authenticity. On a food quality scale, I think it’s pretty awesome. Awesome enough to be needlessly defensive of it!
Chipotle is the devil’s food, rendered further unappetizing by its association with the corporation that Ronald built.
Apologies to all of those suffering from Sheen fatigue, but what an interesting contrast between CBS’ kid-gloves treatment of Sheen and Dior firing John Galliano after his drunken racist and anti-Semitic outbursts!