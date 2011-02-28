Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 62

#The Good Wife
02.28.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s time for an exhausted and vaguely punch-drunk Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in which Sepinwall and I battle through a collective lack of sleep to attempt to chat about a slew of exciting things, including Sunday’s Oscars telecast, The Charlie Sheen Circus, the current state of CBS’ “The Good Wife” and the Sunday premieres of “Taking on Tyson,” “The Next Great American Restaurant” and “Breakout Kings.”
I think we stayed awake for most of it.
Here’s the breakdown:
The Oscars — 00:53 – 19:20
Charlie Sheen — 19:25 – 27:00
A few quick words on “American Idol” — 27:00 – 31:00
“The Good Wife” — 31:00 – 39:15
“Breakout Kings” — 39:25 – 47:40
“America’s Next Great Restaurant” — 47:50 – 53:10
“Taking on Tyson” — 55:15 – 01:03:45

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Wife
TAGS2011 oscarsALAN SEPINWALLBreakout KingsCharlie Sheendaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTTHE GOOD WIFE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP