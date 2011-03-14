Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 64

03.14.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Come in and pull yourself up a chair. It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast.
With lots and lots of new things premiering in the weeks to come, this is probably our last Reader Mail-centric podcast for a while. Along the way, we talk about HBO’s Pee-wee Herman filmed show, chat about “Parks & Recreation” and “Shameless” and we discuss antiquated sweeps periods, the importance of promotional goodies in press kits and semi-arbitrary basic cable rules for standards and decency.
Lots to talk about!
Here’s the breakdown:
“Parks & Recreation” — 01:10 – 09:50
“The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway” — 09:50 – 18:05
Listener Mail – The Sweeps System — 18:20 – 24:43
Listener Mail – “Shameless”  — 24:55 – 35:05
Listener Mail – Media kits and promotional items — 35:10 – 45:15
Listener Mail – Out-of-synch pop culture references — 45:15 – 49:45
Listener Mail – Basic cable language/nudity — 49:50 – 58:30
Listener Mail – Fictional characters on “The Amazing Race” — 58:40 – 01:02:40

