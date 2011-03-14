Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 64

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Come in and pull yourself up a chair. It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast.
With lots and lots of new things premiering in the weeks to come, this is probably our last Reader Mail-centric podcast for a while. Along the way, we talk about HBO’s Pee-wee Herman filmed show, chat about “Parks & Recreation” and “Shameless” and we discuss antiquated sweeps periods, the importance of promotional goodies in press kits and semi-arbitrary basic cable rules for standards and decency.
Lots to talk about!
Here’s the breakdown:
“Parks & Recreation” — 01:10 – 09:50
“The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway” — 09:50 – 18:05
Listener Mail – The Sweeps System — 18:20 – 24:43
Listener Mail – “Shameless” — 24:55 – 35:05
Listener Mail – Media kits and promotional items — 35:10 – 45:15
Listener Mail – Out-of-synch pop culture references — 45:15 – 49:45
Listener Mail – Basic cable language/nudity — 49:50 – 58:30
Listener Mail – Fictional characters on “The Amazing Race” — 58:40 – 01:02:40
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
I think the TCA should undo their prohibition on critics getting Tchochkies. I think that critics should receive the kits and then do what Maureen Ryan and Michael Ausiello do auction off the swag for charity.
Also I hope that one of the media kits for a future Mitch Hurwitz show has an envelope with a DVD packed with glitter.
TOP 5 X-FILES EPISODES:
5. Humbug
4. Home
3. Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man
2. Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose
1. Jose Chung’s ‘From Outer Space’
If I were to race with someone from Chuck, it would be John Casey.
It seems like the biggest issue with pop culture references isn’t so much that they seem out of place when the characters make them as in a few years will they hold up or will later audiences get the reference.
The answer to The Amazing Race question would have to be Smallville’s Clark Kent, no?
If we’re limiting ourselves to those without superhuman powers/skills, it’d have to be Leonard Hofstadter and hope there’s no dairy-related detours.
The all-time best usage of the bleeped curse words on network TV was ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT. “I [bleep] Kitty!”