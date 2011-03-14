Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 64

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Come in and pull yourself up a chair. It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast.

With lots and lots of new things premiering in the weeks to come, this is probably our last Reader Mail-centric podcast for a while. Along the way, we talk about HBO’s Pee-wee Herman filmed show, chat about “Parks & Recreation” and “Shameless” and we discuss antiquated sweeps periods, the importance of promotional goodies in press kits and semi-arbitrary basic cable rules for standards and decency.

Lots to talk about!

Here’s the breakdown:

“Parks & Recreation” — 01:10 – 09:50

“The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway” — 09:50 – 18:05

Listener Mail – The Sweeps System — 18:20 – 24:43

Listener Mail – “Shameless” — 24:55 – 35:05

Listener Mail – Media kits and promotional items — 35:10 – 45:15

Listener Mail – Out-of-synch pop culture references — 45:15 – 49:45

Listener Mail – Basic cable language/nudity — 49:50 – 58:30

Listener Mail – Fictional characters on “The Amazing Race” — 58:40 – 01:02:40

