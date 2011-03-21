Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 65

03.21.11 7 years ago 20 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. 
Things are getting busy in TV Land — not to be confused with getting busy *on* TVLand, because we’re not really sure what’s up with “Hot in Cleveland” — so this week’s podcast is jam-packed and things will only get more jam-packed in weeks to come.
On this week’s docket: Discussion of the series finale of “Big Love” and the show’s overall legacy, a review of HBO’s “Mildred Pierce” miniseries, a review of Syfy’s “Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen,” some words on “Bob’s Burgers” and even a couple pieces of Listen Mail to answer.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Bob’s Burgers” — 01:17 – 08:30
“Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen” — 08:30 – 18:20
“Mildred Pierce” — 18:20 – 32:25
Listener Mail (stuff about supporting characters and plausibility of sketch comedy and sports on scripted shows) – 32:30 – 46:00
The series finale of “Big Love” – 46:00 – 01:03:55

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

