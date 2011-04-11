Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 68

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Lots of stuff to discuss in this week’s installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Don’t worry, we talk about HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for a long time at the end of the podcast. But we also cover the return of “Law & Order: Los Angeles” (with some spoilers), the premieres of “Happy Endings” and “The Paul Reiser Show,” the NBC premiere of the final season of “Friday Night Lights” plus the “Burn Notice” telefim “The Fall of Sam Axe.”
It’s a busy podcast and it’s a minor miracle that Alan’s voice somewhat stayed intact throughout.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Law & Order: Los Angeles” — 01:30 – 09:55
“Happy Endings” — 10:00 – 18:05
“The Paul Reiser Show” — 18:30 – 27:00
“Friday Night Lights” — 27:00 – 31:30
“The Fall of Sam Axe” — 31:35 – 38:00
“Game of Thrones” — 38:00 – 58:45
And here’s the podcast…
Alan — your voice actually sounds richer and more radio-like than normal. I was expecting the second coming of the car podcast.
Things I have learned from this podcast: Don’t have two nerds try to describe a rather large plot in the fantasy genre. I have been guilty of it before myself, and it just never works out well.
However, after the glowing review, I am doubly excited. I tried to watch Camelot to hold me over, but that was a big swing and a miss.
ConfusingJazz – On a conference call with George R.R. Martin, I just asked him to describe the plot of “Game of Thrones.” He failed dismally. It’s HARD!
-Daniel
Oh, I have no doubt. When asked, if someone doesn’t know about the history of the War of the Roses (which is about 99% of the population), I am at a complete loss.
Granted, if do know the history of the War of the Roses, I am still going to screw it up, but its something to work with!
ConfusingJazz – I just know how mean Michael Douglas was to Kathleen Turner. But without the historical context, it was all very confusing. I blame Danny DeVito…
-Daniel
Knew I should have specified the 15th century English civil war!
There is a point you make occasionally that I’m never sure where to respond to, because it is relatively minor, so I may as well say something here:
Yes, The Wire took a few episodes to get into (I was hooked by the the chess scene). Yes, I recently finished episode 2 of Deadwood, and I’m going to stick with it because I know that it supposedly takes about 4 episodes to get into.
But I disagree about the Sopranos. Maybe it wasn’t patently brilliant or anything, but I thought that the pilot reeled you in pretty damn well. I think part of it is that the Sopranos gives you a main character to latch onto, and Gandolfini is amazing from the beginning. As much as I think Dominic West is great, I will admit that I had a hard time caring about the Jimmmy McNulty Show that was the first episode of the Wire–a harder time than I did with Seth Bullock, part of that is that the first scene of the Wire, however much I love it, doesn’t actually connect you much to the McNulty character–it’s more of a detached comment on American society, whereas that first scene of Deadwood certainly grabs you, and tells you about Seth Bullock, even if it’s making a more general point. Still, both shows have the much harder task of portraying a society from no one specific viewpoint. The Sopranos is Tony’s story, and you see the world through the lens of his life, which is much more instantly intriguing when you have an actor like Gandolfini than the more distant viewpoint of ensemble shows like the Wire or Deadwood (a term I hate to use, given how great the ensemble cast of the Sopranos is too).
The Sopranos pilot remains one of my favorites of the series. Maybe I’m in the minority on this, but I think that its introduction to this man and his world was intriguing enough to have me hooked from the beginning, so that I cared about the small arc with Junior, bridging the pilot to College.
Anyway, sorry for rambling. Thanks for the great podcasts and reviews.
Game of Thrones: Sounds like I can read the books and wait for the series to come out on DVD. Which is ideal from my perspective. One story twice the entertainment.
Either way you’re going to face a long wait for the rest of the story
You guys are making me feel like I should illegally download season 5 of Friday Night Lights, just so I don’t feel like a loser watching it on NBC. Dan have you read any other fantasy series to compare Game of Thrones to?(not including lord of the rings, etc)
TheHolyAvenger – Really not a fantasy guy, but I read a bunch of R.A. Salvatore back in high school, because he was from my home town and he came and was a guest instructor in my English class. So I read a bunch of his stuff. And Lloyd Alexander? I read all of the books in the Prydain series?
And that may be it?
-Daniel
You could also just buy the dvd set which is available.
I do enjoy fantasy novels, yet I could not get through Game of Thrones when I tried to read it. Since this was about four years ago, I’ve forgotten why I stopped reading. At this point picking it up again probably won’t happen. I’ve also long since donated my copy.
That said, the HBO series looks amazing. I watched that 14 minute preview and wanted more. I think I’ll be more interested in watching this story play out than I was reading it. At least I’ll have an idea of who the characters are because it took me forever to figure out who was who in the Barksdale group. Outside of Swearengen and Bullock, Deadwood took me awhile, too. I’m not good with faces.
Alan, It is my understanding that Bob Greenblatt is responsible for the retooling of the show. I know that he wanted to save it which is not what most tv executives would have done. It’s just that I’m not sure this show can be saved. I think part of the problem is that LAs tropical setting doesn’t sit well with Law & Order.It’s too bad Bob Greenblatt wasn’t leading NBC at the start of the season.He probably would have suggested these changes in the pilot and made Alfred Molina a cop instead of a contrived plot of having to kill off Skeet Ulrich and argue that Molinas character was originally a cop who decided to become a District Attorney. The trouble is Greenblatt had to undo everything that Jeff Zucker, Jeff Gaspin and Angela Bromstad did with Law & Order LA. Greenblatt would have fixed the show from the pilot. Come fall, we will see whether or not he can fix NBC. I know he champions edgier shows and have heard that the creative types like him. I’m just not sure its going to work here.
Correction: Dan, not Alan.
Iâ€™m into hard sci-fi. Fantasy is bullshit.
Thanks for the insight Roman. Maybe we should read your screenplay at Steve Guttenberg’s birthday party.
im guessing the “elaboration on things that aren’t in the books” is the Loras Tyrell and Renly Baratheon deal which actually is in the books but very subtly hinted at (hinted at more heavily later in the books also).
RE: Game of Thrones and a character thing being elaborated/fleshed out in the series–do you mean Loras and Renly?
No, this relationship is indeed in the books, and is not embellished. It is very subtle. If you pay close attention to their dialog, and what other people may say about them, it is actually quite clear. Martin has confirmed it.
NM – If what was subtle in the books has ceased to be subtle in the TV show, then it has, indeed, been embellished. Not that that’s necessarily what I was referring to. Nor is it necessarily not what I’m referring to…
-Daniel
Huh – I read the books and had an inkling about Loras, had not really thought about Renly though. However, now that it’s been mentioned A LOT of things make sense now.