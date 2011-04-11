Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 68

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Lots of stuff to discuss in this week’s installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Don’t worry, we talk about HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for a long time at the end of the podcast. But we also cover the return of “Law & Order: Los Angeles” (with some spoilers), the premieres of “Happy Endings” and “The Paul Reiser Show,” the NBC premiere of the final season of “Friday Night Lights” plus the “Burn Notice” telefim “The Fall of Sam Axe.”

It’s a busy podcast and it’s a minor miracle that Alan’s voice somewhat stayed intact throughout.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Law & Order: Los Angeles” — 01:30 – 09:55

“Happy Endings” — 10:00 – 18:05

“The Paul Reiser Show” — 18:30 – 27:00

“Friday Night Lights” — 27:00 – 31:30

“The Fall of Sam Axe” — 31:35 – 38:00

“Game of Thrones” — 38:00 – 58:45

