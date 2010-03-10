Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 7

Time for another Wednesday installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Last week, we warned you that *this* week’s podcast was going to be a long one and we didn’t lie. We chattered for 52 minutes this week, covering topics ranging from HBO’s “The Pacific” to FX’s “Justified” to the possible end of “24.” Because Alan seemed to want to, we talked about Adam Scott leaving “Party Down” and we covered usual subjects like “American Idol” and “Lost.”

So here’s what we covered this week:

“American Idol” – 02:15 – 06:20

The Oscar telecast – 07:00 – 12:20

“The Pacific” – 13:24 – 20:25

“Winning Time” – 20:15 – 24:00

“Sons of Tucson” – 24:20 – 27:20

“Justified” – 27:30 – 31:15

The possible end of “24” – 31:20 – 37:00

Adam Scott leaving “Party Down” – 37:30 – 43:30

“Lost” – 43:50 – 50:46

And here’s the podcast: