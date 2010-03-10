Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 7

Time for another Wednesday installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Last week, we warned you that *this* week’s podcast was going to be a long one and we didn’t lie. We chattered for 52 minutes this week, covering topics ranging from HBO’s “The Pacific” to FX’s “Justified” to the possible end of “24.” Because Alan seemed to want to, we talked about Adam Scott leaving “Party Down” and we covered usual subjects like “American Idol” and “Lost.”
So here’s what we covered this week:
“American Idol” – 02:15 – 06:20
The Oscar telecast – 07:00 – 12:20
“The Pacific” – 13:24 – 20:25
“Winning Time” – 20:15 – 24:00
“Sons of Tucson” – 24:20 – 27:20
“Justified” – 27:30 – 31:15
The possible end of “24” – 31:20 – 37:00
Adam Scott leaving “Party Down” – 37:30 – 43:30
“Lost” – 43:50 – 50:46
And here's the podcast:
I’m really enjoying these podcasts, they’re now an essential part of my weekly TV deconstruction.
Keep up the good work fellas.
I’d enjoy the podcast if Dan weren’t a part of ’em.
I’m excited about Rob Lowe on Parks and Recreation. I think Greg Daniels and company really know how to use an actor to their full effect. No one really though of Idris Elba as a go to guy for comedy but he was part of the best arc of last season on The Office.
How about Eric Balfour to take over Party Down. Possibly playing himself?