Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 76

Happy Tuesday, Boys and Girls. After taking Memorial Day off, it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On this week’s podcast, we’ve got reviews for TNT’s “Franklin & Bash” and MTV’s “Teen Wolf.” We also check in on “Men of a Certain Age,” “The Killing” and “Game of Thrones.” We also answered some Listener Mail and, at the very end of the podcast, we reveal the show that’s going to be this summer’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast re-view. Whee!

Here’s the breakdown:

“Teen Wolf” — 01:50 – 14:15

“Franklin & Bash” — 14:20 – 21:30

“Men of a Certain Age” — 21:30 – 28:05

Listener Mail: Network Branding — 28:20 – 34:45

Listener Mail: Shows with many finales — 34:50 – 41:00

Listener Mail: Same actors playing multiple roles on shows — 41:00 – 44:45

“Game of Thrones” — 45:20 – 55:10

“The Killing” — 55:20 – 01:05:25

The Grand Summer-Rewatch Announcement — 01:05:30 – 01:09:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…