Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 76

Happy Tuesday, Boys and Girls. After taking Memorial Day off, it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
On this week’s podcast, we’ve got reviews for TNT’s “Franklin & Bash” and MTV’s “Teen Wolf.” We also check in on “Men of a Certain Age,” “The Killing” and “Game of Thrones.” We also answered some Listener Mail and, at the very end of the podcast, we reveal the show that’s going to be this summer’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast re-view. Whee!
Here’s the breakdown:
“Teen Wolf” — 01:50 – 14:15
“Franklin & Bash” — 14:20 – 21:30
“Men of a Certain Age” — 21:30 – 28:05
Listener Mail: Network Branding — 28:20 – 34:45
Listener Mail: Shows with many finales — 34:50 – 41:00
Listener Mail: Same actors playing multiple roles on shows — 41:00 – 44:45
“Game of Thrones” — 45:20 – 55:10
“The Killing” — 55:20 – 01:05:25
The Grand Summer-Rewatch Announcement — 01:05:30 – 01:09:00
I was really excited about you doing “Undeclared” last year, but I’m really disappointed with this year’s choice (which I won’t spoil). I enjoy your takes, but I have zero interest in that show. Oh, well. Here’s hoping for a better option in 2012…
(I should make clear that I’m personally disappointed — not disappointed in you for making the choice. Hopefully, that was clear, but just in case it wasn’t, I wanted to make sure it was.)
The character the came to mind for me for the actors being reused on shows was Martha Jones on Dr. Who. She was a random character in a different episode and I remember being very confused for the first episode she came back as Martha.
They made some reference to that having been a cousin. Similarly, Eve Myles, one of the Torchwood leads is in the third episode of the 2005 season.
Here’s a note for casting directors: there are actors who are good looking and talented.
Re the rewatch: yuck. The show does not hold up in retrospective. AT ALL. We have different expectations now with all the great TV shows since then.
I think we’re going to have to agree to disagree and move on — for a show that “does not hold up”, there’s still a hell of a lot of people who cite Twin Peaks as a massive influence. Even after twenty years, I can still watch the pilot and it’s something rich and strange, that takes the cliches of the soap opera and police procedural and give them a fascinating twist.
And here I thought “sexposition” was one of those unattributable internet words. Tell your friend it’s making the rounds, as I picked it up from comments at a GoT fan site.
Fran – I cited a colleague who used it in this particular context. I didn’t say he created the word or… anything. I don’t believe *he* said he created it. He used it in this context. I saw him using it in this context. I cited him because his recap was the one in which I saw this instance of this word used. Period. It was attribution as a social nicety, not as implication of creative genesis.
-Daniel
I’m not sure how much of MTV’s demographic will even remember Michael J. Fox, let alone a movie he was in 26 years ago.
After years of procrastinating, I’m going to have to watch Twin Peaks now :)
Great choice for the rewatch. I watched the whole series for the first time in 2008 and again a year later. Might have to bust out the Golden Box set this week.
Any chance of a weekly GoT episode discussion (well, for the last 3 episodes) instead of just a wrap up after the finale?
And, cool beans on Twin Peaks. One thing I noticed while rewatching a few years ago is that my attention span had deteriorated so much over the years that I had to FF the classic opening credits because, boy, those were some long opening credits.
The first season of Twin Peaks was great, but the second season was really, really silly and scattered. Such a shame.
Seriously, I could listen to you guys say “Boof” over and over again for hours.
I’m still hpoing The Killer on The Killing turns out to be BOB. Is that a spoiler?
PODCAST CORRECTION: I know you don’t see those words too often… You mentioned David Simon as a showrunner unwilling to cast the same actor in 2 roles, but Cutty’s love interest in Season 3 played both the middle school teacher AND the addict sister who tells Cutty where to find her…
on THE WIRE, of course
But she was playing identical twins. I don’t think that counts since they were talking about actors playing unrelated characters.
I would be fine with Mitch Larsen’s continued grief(it’s completely understandable for the amount of time that’s past) if it came with any sort of character depth. As was said, “Who are these people?” We have no reason to sympathize with her or want to catch her daughter’s killer because we don’t know anything about either of them.
You guys should really talk about more shows you disagree about! It was v fun hearing you disagree about Men of a Certain age!
Surprised that The Wire wasn’t mentioned during the segment about finales, with seasons to follow. Season 3 essentially wrapped up the series because they weren’t renewed yet, and then Simon came out with the best season in TV history with Season 4. Thoughts?
Same actors playing multiple roles on shows?
I guess you and Alan aren’t the biggest sci-fi fans, but Jeffrey Combs played two fairly large recurring roles on Deep Space Nine — the Vorta clone Weyoun and Ferengi Brunt. The characters even both appeared in one episode, but didn’t do any scenes “together”. (Combs also went on to play another recurring character in Enterprise.)
I think this case is a specific subset of the “limited talent pool” issue — a lot of actors don’t like, or quite literally can’t physically handle, working under heavy make-up prosthetics; and others just don’t have the skill-set to deliver a performance under those physical constraints.
In the discussion of weird series finales that weren’t series finales, you forgot Charmed. Everyone thought Charmed was done after seven seasons so the writers had the girls fake their deaths so they could live normal lives. But then the CW brought the show back, with a drastically smaller budget and the inexplicable addition of Kaley Cuoco and Marnette Patterson as “The Ultimate Power.” I like to pretend that season doesn’t exist.