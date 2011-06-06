Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 77

Happy Late Monday/ Early Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
We apologize for the late posting of this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, but Sepinwall was in the air in transit to Los Angeles and we actually got the opportunity to do a rare podcast recorded together and in-person.
This week marks the beginning of our summer re-watch of “Twin Peaks.” We also talked about the ABC Family drama “Switched at Birth,” touched on “X-Men: First Class” and answered a couple pieces of Listener Mail.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Switched at Birth” — 01:40 – 12:00
“X-Men: First Class” — 12:00 – 19:40
Listener Mail: Showkillers — 19:50 – 30:50
Listener Mail: Empty Cups — 31:00 – 34:20
“Twin Peaks” Re-Watch — 34:25 – 01:02:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
Chi McBride also had a fairly substantial arc on House.
Rena Sofer is always my go to showkiller.
I think you shouldn’t write off Twin Peaks season 2 too easily, especially if you only barely remember it from many years ago. Having watched the entire series three times in the last 5 or 6 years I would say that many of my favourite parts are in the second season. Sure, there are some messy storylines especially in the middle, but it starts off strong and gets very great towards the end, if you can embrace the weirdness of it all.
Honestly, I agree with Lynch who said they should never have given in to network pressure to solve the murder of Laura Palmer. That was never the point – but how her life and death unravelled the closely woven tapestry of lies and secrets around her.
@Burth: I agree completely. I think the first 9 episodes of Season 2 are just as good as Season 1. After that, the worst storylines of the series start to appear, mainly with the side characters, but there still is some interesting stuff about The Black Lodge in those episodes. Then the series starts to get good again for the last 4 or 5 episodes when Wyndom Earle comes to town.
It’s a great insight that you can’t manufature “quirky”. But something else is that Mel Brooks may have famously described Lynch as “Jimmy Stewart from Mars” but however stylized the show is, it’s never condescending towards the characters or allows you to affect an ironic distance. Leland and Sarah Palmer’s ever-escalating hysteria is painful to watch, and the almost sadistic close-ups always seem to be held a few seconds too long for comfort. But in a funny way, it’s more emotionally realistic — the raw, unrelenting sorrow — than other self-consciously “realistic” shows.
I agree with the premise that January Jones was terrible in X-Men, but I don’t understand all the attention her acting is getting. Is X-Men a film franchise where the acting is as important as in, say, The King’s Speech? This is a franchise I generally like and yet I can think of very few memorable performances since the 2000 version. Even in XFC, the only truly great performance came from Fassbender.
It’s because she’s now a household name with a lot of gossip swirling around her. She’s become a star outside of basic cable with two #1 movies.
Would Eric Balfour be considered a showkiller? I guess he finally got a second season with Syfy’s Haven, but after Hawaii, Conviction, Sex Love & Secrets, Fearless (canceled before it even aired) I think the label would apply to him. The one difference between him and most of the showkillers you mentioned is I have NO IDEA why he keeps getting cast in things.
M – Eric Balfour *absolutely* was a showkiller. Because, as you say, “Haven” is currently on the verge of starting a second season, he’s in limbo. If “Haven” gets renewed again, he’s off the hook for a while. If “Haven” is canceled after this season and he goes back into the talent pool? We definitely return to talking about his show-killing…
-Daniel
Not if the show kills him first — he didn’t make it out of the Buffy pilot alive, and did he end up as corpse of the week in the second season of Six Feet Under?
Pure and unsubstantiated speculation – just raises an eyebrow with the coincidental timing. Will Hitfix and Grantland perhaps be connected in any way? Sepinwall and Simmons are friends and have done podcasts, and Alan’s traveling to LA for business on the eve of the Grantland launch…
This Gurl – Coincidence.
-Daniel
That’s good. I was hoping there would not be any interruption in my regular weekly F&I podcast diet.
As a man who openly mocks all things LA Hipster, I would proudly wear a matching Superman T-shirt in to that hotel. With shorts and white tubes socks long enough to be long, but short enough to able to show off my Superman Tatoo on my calf.
Not an actor, but Tim Minear deserves mention, no? He’s worked on Firefly, Drive, Wonderfalls, Dollhouse, Terriers, The Chicago Code…
Reply to comment…
I was recently in a community theatre play that required me to drink from a clear glass in almost every scene. We used combinations of warm iced tea/flavored water/etc to stand for scotch/vodka/etc.
By the 2nd act, the old people in the audience were openly laughing at the fact we were drinking so much, yelling out things like ‘have another drink’ as if we couldn’t hear them & they were talking to their TV, despite this being a serious drama. I was so angry during it that I had to fight the urge to stop and throw my drink at someone saying “Hey, old people, watch Madmen instead of CBS some time.” Luckily, I restrained myself…
In conclusion, old people are stupid
I want to watch the pilot of twin peaks before I listen to the podcast, but I don’t know if you’re talking about episode 0 “Northwest Passage” or episode 1 “Traces to nowhere”, can someone tell me please?
It’s “Northwest Passage” (episode 0).
Andrea Anders was good in Better off Ted, but man was she terrible in Mr. Sunshine! If we are to give her credit for BOT, we have to admit how dreadful she was as basically the same character in Mr. Sunshine (which was a train wreck and featured terrible writing, but she was still really bad/stale there)
Please devote an entire podcast to performing A Few Good Men. I have a feeling it could be the best thing ever.
I was always pleased by the fact that Twin Peaks cast both Riff (Dr. Jacoby) and Tony (Ben) from the film version of West Side Story. That goes in the discussion of Lynch’s use of icons from a previous era.
Alex O’Loughlin was well on his way to being a show killer until this year with Hawaii Five-O. I guess CBS kept trying to make him happen until he did. I always think of Paula Marshall as the classic showkiller.
Bravo reran Twin Peaks in 1993, so Lynch wrote new Log Lady introductions for those episodes, and Catherine E. Coulson performed them.