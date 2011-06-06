Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 77

Happy Late Monday/ Early Tuesday, Boys & Girls.

We apologize for the late posting of this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, but Sepinwall was in the air in transit to Los Angeles and we actually got the opportunity to do a rare podcast recorded together and in-person.

This week marks the beginning of our summer re-watch of “Twin Peaks.” We also talked about the ABC Family drama “Switched at Birth,” touched on “X-Men: First Class” and answered a couple pieces of Listener Mail.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Switched at Birth” — 01:40 – 12:00

“X-Men: First Class” — 12:00 – 19:40

Listener Mail: Showkillers — 19:50 – 30:50

Listener Mail: Empty Cups — 31:00 – 34:20

“Twin Peaks” Re-Watch — 34:25 – 01:02:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store

And here’s the podcast…