Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 78

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Lots of Skype issues with this week’s podcast, not that you need to worry about that. Lots to discuss this week. We’ve got reviews of “The Nine Lives of Chloe King,” “John Benjamin Has a Van” and “Falling Skies.” We’ve got this week’s discussion of “Twin Peaks.” And we answered a few pieces of Listener Mail, including a little discussion of the idiotic words of Mr. Tracy Morgan.Â 
Here’s the breakdown:
“The Nine Lives of Chloe King” — 01:00 – 11:25
“John Benjamin Has a Van” — 11:30 – 17:30
“Falling Skies” — 17:30 – 27:40
Listener Mail: Tracy Morgan — 27:45 – 34:40
Listener Mail: Statutory Romance in genre fiction — 34:40 – 39:50
Listener Mail: Second-position casting — 39:55 – 43:20
“Twin Peaks” “Traces to Nowhere” — 43:30 – 01:01:00

