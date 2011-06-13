Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 78

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Lots of Skype issues with this week’s podcast, not that you need to worry about that. Lots to discuss this week. We’ve got reviews of “The Nine Lives of Chloe King,” “John Benjamin Has a Van” and “Falling Skies.” We’ve got this week’s discussion of “Twin Peaks.” And we answered a few pieces of Listener Mail, including a little discussion of the idiotic words of Mr. Tracy Morgan.Â
Here’s the breakdown:
“The Nine Lives of Chloe King” — 01:00 – 11:25
“John Benjamin Has a Van” — 11:30 – 17:30
“Falling Skies” — 17:30 – 27:40
Listener Mail: Tracy Morgan — 27:45 – 34:40
Listener Mail: Statutory Romance in genre fiction — 34:40 – 39:50
Listener Mail: Second-position casting — 39:55 – 43:20
“Twin Peaks” “Traces to Nowhere” — 43:30 – 01:01:00
And here’s the podcast…
“This week we are going to start an episode with a racial joke and then talk about Tracy Morgan’s bad homophobic behaviour.” Awkward.
StudioPlant – Hmmm… I made a joke about a strange piece of phrasing on Alan’s part. I guess if you want to call that “a racial joke,” that’s your call. But if you think *that* somehow equates in *ANY* way to Tracy Morgan’s behavior, you have a bafflingly strange sense of proportion and tone.
-Daniel
Dan – That was my own poor attempt to make a joke. Me trying to be funny on the interweb has rarely been sucessful. At least my track record remains in place. – Studioplant As a post script, I do have a baffingly strange sense of proportion and tone and it has rarely served me well.
StudioPlant – Whew. I just didn’t want anybody to have REALLY been offended by anything we said. Well, anything *Alan* said. I was totally fine. This time.
And I also have a bafflingly strange sense of proportion and tone. I rant about TV on the Internet after all.
-Daniel
i tried to watch these first two episodes of twin peaks without having slept for 72 hours. needless to say i’m saving the podcast rewatches as a result!
Re: Statutory Romance in genre fiction
I don’t think it’s spoiler-y to say in Doctor Who there’s a nine century age gap between The Doctor and his girlfriend. OK, I’ve seen some “OMFG, The Doc’s a paedophile!” weirdness on-line but, hell, 1) Time Lords don’t exist and child molesters do and 2) it’s pretty hard to miss the RW factoid that Alex Kingston is twenty years older than Matt Smith. (It’s a whole other issue why some folks ick-factor is significantly higher if the junior partner in a May-December romance is male. Or vice versa.)
I’m also not sure if genre shows make taboos less so. YMMV, but the abuse plotline in the Pegasus/Resurrection Ship arc in season two of BSG was no more – or less – horrible than (say) Gemma’s rape in ‘Sons of Anarchy’. The issue for me is whether the subject is handled in a sensitive, non-exploitative manner that is respectful of both viewers and the actors involved instead of being torture porn.
This is what I thought of during Alan’s white power discussion of ebony and ivory as a theme song.
The premise of Chloe King is one of the hokiest I can think of. Sounds more like a Saturday morning cartoon or something you’d find on Nickelodeon next to iCarly.
lucky you said that, i totally assumed it was Dr. Jakoby
I completely missed that scene with the one armed man. I watched it right before I listened to the podcast and still have no idea what they are talking about.
Thanks for reading my email guys! Enjoyed your thoughts and love the podcast.
Andy Black
A Point of Clarification: Dave Attell’s travelogue of drunken, late-night America was called “Insomniac,” “Up All Night” was Gilbert Gottfried’s parade of women’r prison movies and 80’s softcore prons.
Is Graham Yost involved in “Falling Skies”?
Twin Peaks didn’t have episode titles… the ones you’re using (just checked wikipedia) came from Germany, and CBS Video picked up on them for some odd reason… I know fan magazine also Wrapped In Plastic assigned titles as a lark once, but… I don’t know, after all these years, hearing the second episode referred to as ‘Traces To Nowhere’ is… odd, to me. And glancing at the list, many of the titles are really, really terrible (‘May the Giant Be With You’) and if the episodes WERE to have been titled, I absolutely trust that the show’s creators would have created better ones than these.
Statutory romance
Just had a few thoughts about your discussion on statutory romance in the podcast. First, worth noting is that in the UK (where I live), the age of consent is 16. So the romance on PLL would be legal (from the age perspective â€“ weâ€™re not keen on teachers sleeping with students over here either), just still very cheesy. The idea of a 22 year old and 16 year old, while still not sounding like a great idea, isnâ€™t â€˜grossâ€™ in the same way over here â€“ cultural mores and whatnot being different, but my point is more that this isnâ€™t a universal concept.
Second, on the genre age question, I think it really depends on how a giant age gap is written. On Vampire Diaries, though there are moments of patronizing from Stefan, for the most part he treats Elana like an equal and she certainly views herself as one. I object to the PLL romance because, well first I object cuz itâ€™s lame, but on principle I object because there is an obvious and problematic semi-patronizing attitude from Ezra of being the older/wiser/more mature part of the relationship, and the show doesnâ€™t portray that dynamic as problematic. On Buffy, though at times there was a similar dynamic between Buffy and Angel (though Angel was not always presented as particularly mature/wise in S2, despite being more experienced), that was problematized by the show and of course made more complex and nuanced by the whole, turning evil and having to be killed thing.
On Twilight, I find the relationship MUCH more disturbing and worrying as a model for young girls, because not only is that patronizing, protective attitude even stronger and Bella portrayed as not equal nor thinking herself equal to Edward, this type of relationship is portrayed as the ultimate in romance by the books, Edward as the perfect man. The disparity of respect/value between the characters is much more upsetting to me than their age difference, but it is certainly a function of that age difference.
Generally, I really agree that you can challenge established beliefs and cultural mores in scifi/fantasy â€“ itâ€™s one of my favourite things about the genre. Magic = lesbianism in buffy is another good example. Battlestar asking questions about terrorists vs freedom fighter. Even Xena (may not have been the best quality, but it did this).