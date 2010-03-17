Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 8

#Breaking Bad
03.17.10 8 years ago

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls.
It’s time for another Wednesday installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, now available for free via subscription at the iTunes Store (Rate Us!!!).
This week, Alan Sepinwall and I didn’t discuss a lot of things, but we seem to have discussed them for a long time, making this our first podcast to cross the one-hour mark. At this rate, we’ll spend all-day Wednesday recording our podcasts and people can spend all-day Thursday fast-forwarding through them!
Here’s what we discussed…
“American Idol” (02:00 – 13:45)
“Breaking Bad” (13:50 – 21:00)
“United States of Tara”/”Nurse Jackie” (21:15 – 34:00)
“Chuck” vs. Daylight Savings Time (34:10 – 40:00)
Listener Mail (40:45 – 52:30)
“Lost” (52:30 – 1:00:10)
And here’s this week’s podcast:

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAMERICAN IDOLBREAKING BADdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergLostNURSE JACKIEPODCASTThe United States of Tara

