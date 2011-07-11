Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 83

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Time for a busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, featuring reviews of Syfy’s “Alphas,” DirecTV’s “Damages” and, most importantly, AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”

Hopefully, Sepinwall and I will be back on Thursday with an all-Emmys podcast covering the nominations. Hopefully. And then next week, we will NOT have a Monday podcast, but we’ll have a podcast later in the week, probably from San Diego, where we’ll be mobilized for Comic-Con. Then it’ll be Press Tour and we’ll podcast when we can. But the next couple weeks are gonna require you to keep an eye on Twitter and our blogs and iTunes for the arrival of the next podcast.

Here’s this week’s breakdown:

“Alphas” — 02:00 – 14:15

“Damages” — 14:15 – 26:00

“Breaking Bad” — 26:35 – 37:15

Listener Mail focusing more on TV/Film Actors — 37:20 – 52:50

“Twin Peaks” — 52:55 – 01:03:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…