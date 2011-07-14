Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 84 -Emmy Edition

07.14.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls.
Â 
It’s time for a lengthy all-Emmy Nomination installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Â 
That’s what the podcast is. We tossed in a few quick pieces of mail at the end, but two are about the Emmys and one was about “Friday Night Lights,” but mostly as an excuse for us to mention that people concluding “FNL” on NBC this Friday can now finally listen to our all-“FNL” podcast. If they choose to.
Â 
The breakdown:
Emmys — 00:00 – 56:30
A few Emmy questions — 56:30 – 01:08:30
A “Friday Night Lights” question – 01:08:30 – 01:16:20

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]Â 

And here’s the podcast…

