Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 84 -Emmy Edition

Happy Thursday, Boys & Girls.
It’s time for a lengthy all-Emmy Nomination installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
That’s what the podcast is. We tossed in a few quick pieces of mail at the end, but two are about the Emmys and one was about “Friday Night Lights,” but mostly as an excuse for us to mention that people concluding “FNL” on NBC this Friday can now finally listen to our all-“FNL” podcast. If they choose to.
The breakdown:
Emmys — 00:00 – 56:30
A few Emmy questions — 56:30 – 01:08:30
A “Friday Night Lights” question – 01:08:30 – 01:16:20
And here’s the podcast…
Most predictable podcast opening theme music yet. Not complaining at all, just expected it.
Darnit. Knew I should have thought harder… I’m sleepy.
-Daniel
What song is it?
“Friday Night Lights Theme”
by W. G. Snuffy Walden
I’m with Dan on supporting actor/comedy. I can totally accept NPH being omitted this season. I thought Segel gave the better performance from a show that had a weak season. Also, I’m more outraged that Jon Cryer was nominated than I am the four Modern Family actors getting nods. Of course, I’m with you both that Nick Offerman was snubbed. It’s absolutely ridiculous.
On the flip side, I’m totally with ALAN on Joel McHale!
Are you sure that Alan isn’t being paid by Samsonite? I want one of those mythical suitcases.
OK, I’m probably going to get flamed for this but why does Mariska Hargitay keep getting nominated? I’m sure she’s a very nice person, SVU isn’t the most offensively stupid police procedural out there, but really… one of the best performances of the year?
Why would you get flamed for that? It’s a perfectly reasonable question. I believe the correct answer is Emmy complacency. Generally, once you’re in the field you stay there.
Wasn’t her mother Jane Mansfield? That is probably a big reason she gets in too. There are tons of better performances to chose from.
Dan, did you REALLY mean that you would have preferred Lucas Neff over Joel McHale or was that a Tim Goodman moment?
Jonathan – I don’t know if I honestly would have *preferred* it? But I can (and did) certainly make an argument for Lucas Neff over Joel McHale, yes. This isn’t like Ginger Rogers doing everything Fred Astaire could do, only backwards, but I give Neff crazy bonus points for having to do comedy opposite a baby and Cloris Leachman…
-Daniel
I will never get tired of hearing you joke about Landry’s killing spree, and I didn’t even hate that storyline so much :D
â€œâ€¦up and working since five.â€ My entire military based family just groaned and rolled their eyes.
StudioPlant – Yeah. That was one of those complaints where even if you know why it’s a hardship in your head, it’s almost certainly better to keep your mouth shut. I knew it as I was saying it. Oh well…
-Daniel
Also regarding the rolling of eyes; I cannot believe Iâ€™m about to do this, but in defense of â€œThe Killingâ€ when Sarah Linden rolled her eyes at Stephen Holder for promising to find the killer to the family, I laughed very hard and loud.
I agree with Dan about Buscemi winning. I also think Boardwalk will win best show as well. That show was created just as much to be an Emmy vehicle for HBO as it was to be entertaining.
Dan-
Is your “O.C.” comment a criticism? I thought that show should be praised for being upfront about the main characters’ lack of friends. I would never expect (or believe) that Seth or Ryan made friends in Orange County and the writers made a point of showing that Marissa dropped off the social map after Tijuana. I think Summer maintained some behind-the-scenes social life (she was prom queen), but it would make no sense to explore that because, originally, her ties to the story are solely through Seth and Marissa. “The O.C.” is one of the few shows where I don’t get annoyed by the inconsistency of people’s social status. The sweatshirt party episode was refreshingly open about the fact that these characters would never know what to do at a sweatshirt party.
Matt – It’s just an “is what it is” observation, not a criticism. A reference to an episode that amused me… For better or for worse.
-Daniel
Dan-
Heh, well do you by chance agree with my (admittedly over thought) analysis/conclusion that “The O.C.” shouldn’t be lumped with the “FNL”s and “90210”s in this regard?
Of course, during Season 3, I was ecstatic any time Johnny or Sandy’s hospital buddies weren’t on screen, so maybe I’m being too generous.