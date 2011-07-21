Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 85

Happy Wednesday/Thursday, Boys & Girls.

This installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast was recorded on Wednesday evening, but it’s posting on Thursday morning, so the timing is all wonky.

Sorry about that.

It’s a packed podcast with discussion of Comic-Con, “Entourage,” CBS’ “Same Name,” the season premiere of “Breaking Bad” (with SPOILERS, obviously) and, of course, “Twin Peaks.”

The breakdown:

Comic-Con — 01:15 – 08:40

“Entourage” — 08:40 – 18:30

“Same Name” — 18:30 – 27:00

“Breaking Bad” — 27:15 – 42:15

“Twin Peaks” — 42:30 – 52:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…