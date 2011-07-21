Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 85

Happy Wednesday/Thursday, Boys & Girls.
It’s a packed podcast with discussion of Comic-Con, “Entourage,” CBS’ “Same Name,” the season premiere of “Breaking Bad” (with SPOILERS, obviously) and, of course, “Twin Peaks.”
The breakdown:
Comic-Con — 01:15 – 08:40
“Entourage” — 08:40 – 18:30
“Same Name” — 18:30 – 27:00
“Breaking Bad” — 27:15 – 42:15
“Twin Peaks” — 42:30 – 52:00
Well this is random.
I need to catch up on Twin Peaks before listening…
Are you going to discuss Web Therapy anytime soon?
Dan entourage did do a Comic-Con episode season 3 i think
Yep, they did. Johnny Drama was popular there and Rainn Wilson played a Harry Knowles clone.
It does, indeed, all sound familiar when enough details are listed… Oh well. Proves our point better than if we’d remembered…
-Daniel
I can’t believe I remembered that. I’m sort of ashamed. I really liked seasons 1 and 2 but disowned the show 3-4 years ago because nothing ever changes on that show. And because Vince is not a real person. My brain is wasting space on old Entourage episodes! Ugh.
It was actually really funny. It was a great Johnny Drama episode. Jesse Jane was in it too, and Rain Wilson was a great Harry Knowles type (as IDEEMO mentioned).
I’m surprised Dan didn’t remember the Jesse Jane episode.
I laughed out loud in my office and disturbed several of my coworkers after “I understand that Emmanuelle Chiriqui is very pretty” “And Jewish!” “That doesn’t matter!” “IT TOTALLY MATTERS!”
The other interesting part of the Denny’s product placement is that Denny’s turned down Tarantino for the diner scenes in Pulp Fiction.
One other thing notable about “Boxcutter” was Victor’s surprising reaction to Gale’s death.
It was Sydney Pollack and Kanye in that VERY tense Cannes episode of Entourage. I’m slightly embarrassed to remember that.
Gus kills Victor because he was seen, didn’t clean the apartment and removed the blue folder, Gale should not have DIED, and he sent a strong message to both Walter and Jesse, but it is only Jesse who receives his message, for now at least. The same could be said of Mike, i.e, when he helps Walter and Jesse with the body… As for Walter and Jesse, Walter is co-dependent, not Jesse. Jesse has proven in the past that he can do it alone, but Walter can’t….Blood Simple, bloody simple episode that foreshadows a lot of what is to come…what about the chicken t-shirts, and the sunset colors. Note how the show uses color consistently….Love this show…..
I haven’t had the chance to listen yet, but this picture is phenomenal. Dan, are you wearing a PIMP HAT? Correction: Dan, are you wearing a FUZZY PIMP HAT?
“He cut his hair!”
Vince is FELICITY!
You guys really need to stop watching Entourage.
God, I just watched the first episode of the new season of Entourage. Atrocious.