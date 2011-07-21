Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 85

#Twin Peaks #Entourage #Breaking Bad
07.21.11 7 years ago 16 Comments
Happy Wednesday/Thursday, Boys & Girls. 
This installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast was recorded on Wednesday evening, but it’s posting on Thursday morning, so the timing is all wonky.
Sorry about that.
It’s a packed podcast with discussion of Comic-Con, “Entourage,” CBS’ “Same Name,” the season premiere of “Breaking Bad” (with SPOILERS, obviously) and, of course, “Twin Peaks.”
The breakdown:
Comic-Con — 01:15 – 08:40
“Entourage” — 08:40 – 18:30
“Same Name” — 18:30 – 27:00
“Breaking Bad” — 27:15 – 42:15
“Twin Peaks” — 42:30 – 52:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks#Entourage#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADcomicconComicCon 2011daniel fienbergEntourageFirewall IcebergPODCASTSAME NAMETWIN PEAKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP