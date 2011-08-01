Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 87

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time, doncha know.

We’re at the Television Critics Association press tour, so that’s what most of our conversation is about this week, but we also reviewed IFC’s “Whisker Wars,” chattered about this week’s “Breaking Bad” and, after a week off, discussed the first season finale of “Twin Peaks.”

The breakdown:

“Whisker Wars” 01:45 – 11:20

Television Critics Association Press Tour – 11:25 – 53:50

“Twin Peak” – 53:50 – 01:02:45

“Breaking Bad – 01:02:45 – 01:12:40

