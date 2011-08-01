Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 87

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time, doncha know.
We’re at the Television Critics Association press tour, so that’s what most of our conversation is about this week, but we also reviewed IFC’s “Whisker Wars,” chattered about this week’s “Breaking Bad” and, after a week off, discussed the first season finale of “Twin Peaks.”
The breakdown:
“Whisker Wars” 01:45 – 11:20
Television Critics Association Press Tour – 11:25 – 53:50
“Twin Peak” – 53:50 – 01:02:45
“Breaking Bad – 01:02:45 – 01:12:40
Dan, the Common remark might be the funniest thing you’ve ever said on the podcast.
Alan’s not a Melville fan, huh? It’s okay, he’s not an easy read.
Is it just me or is the volume really low on this one?
You’re not the first to say this. That said, I’ve listened to it via my lousy iPhone speakers and it sounds fine to me, and we didn’t record it any differently from the last two (and weren’t in the car this time). So if it’s quieter for some, I have no idea why.
Just to be clear – Hot Tub Time Machine is hilarious! And John Cusack is the man, so he will never be desperate enought to “have” to do any movie! :) Ok – 2012 wasn’t great, but the man that has made Better Off Dead, Gross Pointe Blank, and High Fidelity has earned a little faith on my part. And I stand by Hot Tub Time Machine – it’s funny!