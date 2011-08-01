Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 87

08.01.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time, doncha know.
We’re at the Television Critics Association press tour, so that’s what most of our conversation is about this week, but we also reviewed IFC’s “Whisker Wars,” chattered about this week’s “Breaking Bad” and, after a week off, discussed the first season finale of “Twin Peaks.”
The breakdown:
“Whisker Wars” 01:45 – 11:20
Television Critics Association Press Tour – 11:25 – 53:50 
“Twin Peak” – 53:50 – 01:02:45
“Breaking Bad – 01:02:45 – 01:12:40

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

