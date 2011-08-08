Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 88

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Press tour is over and our brains are mush, but Sepinwall and I wanted to make sure we recorded one last podcast in the same room together.
In this installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, we review Cinemax’s “Strike Back” and BBC America’s “The Hour,” discuss this week’s episode of “Breaking Bad” and spend a loooooooong time chatting about the past week with the Television Critics Association.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Strike Back” — 02:45 – 11:55
“The Hour” — 11:55 – 21:25
Press Tour — 21:25 – 1:09:30
“Breaking Bad” — 01:09:30 – 01:21:50
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
You didn’t feel tension in the Hank/Walt scene? You’ve got be kidding.
Yeah, I’ve got to agree with Warwick here. When Hank casually says, “Willy Wonka… Walter White” and gives that half-smile I can’t really understand how you don’t feel that.
The sheer nervous breakdown-ness of Dan on this one makes it perhaps the greatest and best of all these podcasts to date. Get some rest when you can, guys!
Yeah, for once I’m not with you guys when it comes to BB. I’m definitely with the group that thought last night’s BB was one of the best this season. Seems to be the majority opinion as well.
The majority opinion? Well, I guess that settles it.
I was hoping for some Whisker Wars commentary. Hope to hear some in the next podcast maybe?
Tausif – We reviewed “Whisker Wars” last week, but I’m doubtful it’s gonna enter the regular week-to-week analysis wheel. If only Alan had enjoyed it a bit more!
-Daniel
The tension I felt between Walter and Hank happened right after Hank suggests “Walter White” as what the initials stand for and the subsequent reaction after Walter says, “You got me.”
Usually Hank is boisterous and none-too-serious when talking with Walt, but here he looks at Walt a little too intensely and long than I would think he would in a normal conversation with Walt. That to me is Dean Norris trying to portray a little suspicion towards Walt.
There is a lot of weird evidence that points toward Walt as hiding something such as Jesse as Walt’s pot dealer, who Hank connected to the Meth and Tuco during his search for Walt, Walt’s extra phone, his “fugue state,” the gas mask and missing supplies from Walt’s chemistry class, his knowledge of chemistry, sudden extra money, and the amateurs who stole the barrel of chemicals. Hank has all this bouncing around in his head, and at some point it will fit together, and I believe at least a fleeting curiosity of Walt’s reaction the initials already has.
bbc have been doing some great stuff over the last 2 years id strongly recommend The Shadow line to any fans of Luther and Sherlock
you are suppose to always split 8’s, look at the “book”