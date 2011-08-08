Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 88

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Press tour is over and our brains are mush, but Sepinwall and I wanted to make sure we recorded one last podcast in the same room together.

In this installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, we review Cinemax’s “Strike Back” and BBC America’s “The Hour,” discuss this week’s episode of “Breaking Bad” and spend a loooooooong time chatting about the past week with the Television Critics Association.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Strike Back” — 02:45 – 11:55

“The Hour” — 11:55 – 21:25

Press Tour — 21:25 – 1:09:30

“Breaking Bad” — 01:09:30 – 01:21:50

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…