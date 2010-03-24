Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 9

It’s time for another Wednesday edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week, in addition to the usual “American Idol” and “Lost” bookends (less “American Idol” this week if you’re gunshy about such things), we cover the upcoming spring finale of “Caprica,” the upcoming return of “V,” we talk a bit about “Survivor,” answer some reader mail and all of that other fun stuff.
Here’s the time breakdown:
“Fly Girls” – 00:00 – 2:10
“American Idol” – 02:15 – 08:20
“Caprica” – 08:20 – 15:20
“V” – 15:25 – 21:00
“Life” – 22:10 – 25:20
“Survivor” – 27:28 – 38:50
Reader Mail – 38:50 – 41:50
“Lost” – 42:10 – 53:50
And here's this week's podcast…
Dan,
I just subscribed ’cause I heard Seppinwell on Bill Simmons’ podcast, The BS Report.
Now, I’m also a HUGE Bill Simmons fan, and was dismayed to hear Seppinwell talk about how Simmons is close-minded and refuses to watch Battlestar Galactica, the second greatest show of the decade (behind mine and your’s favorite, The Wire, which is also Simmons’ favorite).
You need to get Seppinwell to MAKE Simmons watch the miniseries and first season of BSG.
EVERYONE I’ve gotten to watch through the end of the first season is hooked for life. Usually, they’re hooked after the last second of the miniseries and the “holy shit” reveal, or they’re hooked by the best episode of the first season, 33 (which is the first episode) or by the second-best episode, Hand of God.
So come on… get the Sports Guy hooked on Galactica!
BugKiller – Sepinwall’s sure to have more power there than I will… And I still need to finish BSG! The last season is in my pile and I’m gonna get to it as soon as I complete “The Shield.” Dude, there’s so much flippin’ TV to watch!!! -Dan
No kidding. I lost track of Lost during the second season, and basically had to give up on it until I buy the Complete Series Box Set probably this year for Christmas.
Then you have these new shows that come out of nowhere that are really growing on me, like Human Target, and shows that were getting back to being good after an off year or bad start to this season like L&O: SVU.
Thank God for DVRs and the fact that I have weekends off and live in an apartment (no yard work).
I want to listen to your shows in sequence, so I won’t get to the Caprica show for a couple of days (I listen to SModcast, Carrolla and Simmons while I drive for my job, and will add y’all to my list), but the question I have is:
Do you think SciFi (I refuse to use their new name) is making a mistake in keeping Caprica off the air until October or whatever, RIGHT when the show is finally finding its voice?
I think the main problem with the show is a lack of three or four MAIN characters, like with Roslin, Adama, and Baltar in BSG, and everyone else basically in support of them, and the fact that they didn’t get a miniseries, just a two hour telefilm. It seems like they rushed it a bit, whereas Galactica was able to grow through the miniseries and then into the first season.
There’s just so much to digest with Caprica, and now they’re asking us to wait until October?
Big mistake, I think.
BugKiller- I don’t know if there are casual “Caprica” fans. Like I don’t know if there are many people likely to fall off the wagon over a long hiatus. The show’s audience is kinda small and I don’t see it getting much smaller. So while I understand the annoyance of the show vanishing until fall, it doesn’t feel like a mistake, per se. Just irksome. If it’s renewed, it’s renewed out of good faith from the network, not because the ratings made it necessary, so that won’t change… [Oh and the first four or five podcasts are variably technically rough. I think we have it down to a consistent level of amateurishness now…] -Daniel
No probs.
Listening to SModcast (for some reason, you’d think pot would make someone funnier, but sadly, this is not the case with the new, post-Zack and Miri pothead Kevin Smith, who was far funnier and coherent without his ganja addiction, which could also explain why Cop Out was such a mess, but I digress) all this time, I think I’m used to the lowest levels podcasting can go.
Heh.