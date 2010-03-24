Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 9

03.24.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

It’s time for another Wednesday edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
This week, in addition to the usual “American Idol” and “Lost” bookends (less “American Idol” this week if you’re gunshy about such things), we cover the upcoming spring finale of “Caprica,” the upcoming return of “V,” we talk a bit about “Survivor,” answer some reader mail and all of that other fun stuff. 
Here’s the time breakdown:
“Fly Girls” – 00:00 – 2:10
“American Idol” – 02:15 – 08:20
“Caprica” – 08:20 – 15:20
“V” – 15:25 – 21:00
“Life” – 22:10 – 25:20
“Survivor” – 27:28 – 38:50
Reader Mail – 38:50 – 41:50
“Lost” – 42:10 – 53:50
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

