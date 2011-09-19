Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 94

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It seems like only two or three days ago that we last podcasted, but Firewall & Iceberg is back with an installment that includes a post-mortem on Sunday night’s Emmy telecast and the usual chatter about Sunday’s “Breaking Bad,” but then delves into a slew of reviews for new shows, focuses on Wednesday/Thursday offerings like “The X Factor,” “Revenge,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Person of Interest,” “Whitney” and “Prime Suspect.”

We got a bit rushed toward the end, but such is life…

Here’s the breakdown:

Emmy post-mortem — 00:01:00 – 24:20

“The X Factor” — 24:25 – 29:10

“Revenge” — 29:10 – 36:20

“Charlie’s Angels” — 36:20 – 42:45

“Person of Interest” — 42:50 – 51:20

“Whitney” — 51:25 – 57:40

“Prime Suspect” — 57:45 – 01:05:00

“Breaking Bad” — 01:05:15 – 01:17:12

