Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 94

It seems like only two or three days ago that we last podcasted, but Firewall & Iceberg is back with an installment that includes a post-mortem on Sunday night’s Emmy telecast and the usual chatter about Sunday’s “Breaking Bad,” but then delves into a slew of reviews for new shows, focuses on Wednesday/Thursday offerings like “The X Factor,” “Revenge,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Person of Interest,” “Whitney” and “Prime Suspect.”
We got a bit rushed toward the end, but such is life…
Here’s the breakdown:
Emmy post-mortem — 00:01:00 – 24:20
“The X Factor” — 24:25 – 29:10
“Revenge” — 29:10 – 36:20
“Charlie’s Angels” — 36:20 – 42:45
“Person of Interest” — 42:50 – 51:20
“Whitney” — 51:25 – 57:40
“Prime Suspect” — 57:45 – 01:05:00
“Breaking Bad” — 01:05:15 – 01:17:12
I saw the Revenge pilot. I enjoyed it and will definitely tune in for a second episode, but I agree that Stowe was definitely the most compelling actor. Do you think there’s any chance they’ll realize this and adjust the show accordingly? I think it would be fairly easy to wrap up the original revenge plan by VanCamp’s character early on and then refocus on Stowe’s character.
Do you think that vote splitting explains the best actress award? Because I would think Raising Hope/Nurse Jackie/Big C get the serious-acting-in-a-comedy vote, and then Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are on the same network, they’re both SNL alums, and they have similar approaches to their work. So Mike and Molly is just different than the rest of them. I may be completely off base.
I always love hearing your thoughts on Breaking Bad, but was hoping you’d touch more on Walt accidentally referring to Jr. as Jesse while on the painkillers. I love the contrast between those two relationships.
I’m wondering if at this point Walt feels more attached to Jesse than his biological son because only Jesse has seen all sides of him. Walt also seemed to completely shutdown to Jr when he indicated he preferred the more vulnerable version of his father than the Heisenberg persona he’s taken on over the past year.
Great episode overall though.
If I had to offer advice for this podcast, it would be that you needed more Eddie Cibrian.
Just for the record, Henry Czerny was on The Tudors for a couple of seasons. So he’s not been exactly idol. I liked him there and am looking forward to seeing him on something different.
