Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 94

#Emmys #Breaking Bad
09.19.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It seems like only two or three days ago that we last podcasted, but Firewall & Iceberg is back with an installment that includes a post-mortem on Sunday night’s Emmy telecast and the usual chatter about Sunday’s “Breaking Bad,” but then delves into a slew of reviews for new shows, focuses on Wednesday/Thursday offerings like “The X Factor,” “Revenge,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Person of Interest,” “Whitney” and “Prime Suspect.”
We got a bit rushed toward the end, but such is life…
Here’s the breakdown:
Emmy post-mortem — 00:01:00 – 24:20
“The X Factor” — 24:25 – 29:10
“Revenge” — 29:10 – 36:20
“Charlie’s Angels” — 36:20 – 42:45
“Person of Interest” — 42:50 – 51:20
“Whitney” — 51:25 – 57:40
“Prime Suspect” — 57:45 – 01:05:00
“Breaking Bad” — 01:05:15 – 01:17:12

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADdaniel fienbergEMMYSFirewall IcebergPERSON OF INTERESTPODCASTPRIME SUSPECTREVENGEWHITNEY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP