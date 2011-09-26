Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 96

#Homeland #Breaking Bad #Dexter
09.26.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for a regularly scheduled installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We initially considered doing another two-podcast week, but there wasn’t much chance the timing was going to work there, so we decided to cram a ton of stuff into an extra-long podcast today.
Because of technical issues and some of the rushing those usually cause, this podcast didn’t end up being extra-long. It just ended up being extra-rushed, as we had to cover network premieres like “Terra Nova,” “Hart of Dixie” and “Suburgatory,” plus cable launches like “Homeland,” the return of “Dexter” and the ESPN documentary “Catching Hell.”

So here’s the breakdown:
“Terra Nova” — 01:50 – 12:30
“Hart of Dixie” — 12:30 – 20:40
“Catching Hell” — 20:45 – 25:55
“Suburgatory” — 26:00 – 30:50
“How to Be a Gentleman” – 30:50 – 36:15
“Dexter” – 36:15 – 43:50
“Homeland” – 43:55 – 51:35
“Breaking Bad” – 51:40 – 01:06:55

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Homeland#Breaking Bad#Dexter
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADdaniel fienbergDexterFirewall IcebergHOMELANDHOW TO BE A GENTLEMANPODCASTSUBURGATORYTERRA NOVA

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP