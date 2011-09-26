Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 96

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for a regularly scheduled installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We initially considered doing another two-podcast week, but there wasn’t much chance the timing was going to work there, so we decided to cram a ton of stuff into an extra-long podcast today.
Because of technical issues and some of the rushing those usually cause, this podcast didn’t end up being extra-long. It just ended up being extra-rushed, as we had to cover network premieres like “Terra Nova,” “Hart of Dixie” and “Suburgatory,” plus cable launches like “Homeland,” the return of “Dexter” and the ESPN documentary “Catching Hell.”
So here’s the breakdown:
“Terra Nova” — 01:50 – 12:30
“Hart of Dixie” — 12:30 – 20:40
“Catching Hell” — 20:45 – 25:55
“Suburgatory” — 26:00 – 30:50
“How to Be a Gentleman” – 30:50 – 36:15
“Dexter” – 36:15 – 43:50
“Homeland” – 43:55 – 51:35
“Breaking Bad” – 51:40 – 01:06:55
Holly was in last night’s episode, in the scene where Skyler is listening to Ted’s message on the answering machine.
PotatoSolution: So people keep telling me. Clearly, they need to give her better dialogue!!!
-Daniel
Allan and Dan have a big dilemna should I watch New Girl on Tuesday or watch espn’s Catching Hell?
Tyler – “New Girl” will be available on Hulu or OnDemand, while “Catching Hell” will surely be replayed on different ESPNs over the next week… So my answer would be: Whatever fits your schedule better time-wise, since “New Girl” is only 30 minutes and “Catching Hell” is two hours…
-Daniel
The 8 day delay is mindbogglingly stupid. If someone wants to catch up on the show, they can’t. It’s just plain dumb.
That said, New Girl is on my On Demand right now, so…
I was shocked to find I couldnt watch American Dad on Hulu today, but then I found I could on Fox’s site, but only by using my Dish Network user info.
Maybe Fox is getting paid to do this, but then House last year had a 8 day delay, so maybe they think that helped viewing somehow.
Its funny to look at the different network responses to the internet
1) We are CBS we make money from long running crime procedurals and syndication we have never heard of the internet
2)We are Fox we make a lot of money from American Idol and hit shows like Glee. We want to seem hip but still want that television commercial money so we will put it on Hulu but on a delay.
3) We are ABC. We are happy just to be a network. Please watch our shows. Please!
Wow. And the award for most underrated performance 2011 goes to baby Holly. Playing with Skyler’s necklace and trying to grab the content of the bag was definitely THE performance of the season.
Breaking Bad. Can Walt quit right now? Retire. Help his wife run the car wash and move on with life. Tax problem solved. Car wash is bought and paid for. They have some money left. Hank is in trouble, but not really since the Feds have been warned. All he has to do is lay low and not cause problems. Right?
Not right. Gus said if he interferes with his dealing with Hank he will kill his entire family. Within an hour or two of telling Walt this the Feds show up to protect Hank, so I think Gus knows Walt interfered which is why he is running, or would be if he had the money to run.
I just downloaded the podcast from iTunes and skipped ahead to Breaking Bad talk and ou begin it saying the season ended, so I shut it off. Is there a mistake there? The rundown is different from what you have listed above. I think I nearly spoiled the season ending by listening to it.