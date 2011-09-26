Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 96

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for a regularly scheduled installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We initially considered doing another two-podcast week, but there wasn’t much chance the timing was going to work there, so we decided to cram a ton of stuff into an extra-long podcast today.

Because of technical issues and some of the rushing those usually cause, this podcast didn’t end up being extra-long. It just ended up being extra-rushed, as we had to cover network premieres like “Terra Nova,” “Hart of Dixie” and “Suburgatory,” plus cable launches like “Homeland,” the return of “Dexter” and the ESPN documentary “Catching Hell.”





So here’s the breakdown:

“Terra Nova” — 01:50 – 12:30

“Hart of Dixie” — 12:30 – 20:40

“Catching Hell” — 20:45 – 25:55

“Suburgatory” — 26:00 – 30:50

“How to Be a Gentleman” – 30:50 – 36:15

“Dexter” – 36:15 – 43:50

“Homeland” – 43:55 – 51:35

“Breaking Bad” – 51:40 – 01:06:55

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…