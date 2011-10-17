Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 99

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
We have no “Breaking Bad” to discuss this week. So sad.
We do, however, have reviews for a slew of new shows, including Starz’ “Boss” and ABC’s “Man Up” and “Once Upon a Time.” We also answer mail and some of that mail touches on… “Breaking Bad.” Whew.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Man Up” — 02:15 – 13:15
“Pearl Jam Twenty” — 13:15 – 21:35
“Boss” — 21:40 – 32:45
“Once Upon a Time” — 32:45 – 42:40
Listener Mail: Showrunners winging it — 42:50 – 48:30
Listener Mail: Unintended meaning — 48:40 – 52:45
Listener Mail: Critic aggregator sites — 52:50 – 57:15
Listener Mail: Baseball’s impact on FOX — 57:20 – 01:04:00
Alan (Batman & Dan (Robin)
Hey, just wondering if you’ll do week-by-week coverage on another show in the next weeks, like you did with Breaking Bad ? I thought you might do this with Homeland or Boardwalk Empire.
Teproc – No *current* plans to do a regular week-by-week thing… I’m just not sure that’s that “right” show, currently.
-Daniel
i heard that giancarlo esposito is in the cast of once upon of time is he not in the eps you saw or is his performance just not noteworthy
He’s not in the ones we’ve seen.
Alex – We’d totally have talked about Gus if he’d been in the episodes we’ve seen! No, he’s not in the first or third episodes. I know it’s a recurring role he has, but I dunno when the recurrence begins…
-Daniel
Hey Dan,
An Alice In Chains documentary would be very interesting if the correct approach was taken with brutal honesty.
Janie – But the Alice in Chains doc, even with brutal honesty, would still end up with a very conventional narrative arc, culminating in rampant drug abuse and death. You could then decide to acknowledge the 2009 comeback… or not. I’m not saying it wouldn’t be interesting. It would just be familiar…
-Daniel
The Phillies should be in the World Series, not the Cards. I am not excited about this series in the least. It’s background noise now.
That The Phillies lost in the NLDS was an utter utter shame.
Is “Pearl Jam Twenty” a part of PBS’ American Masters series?
Speaking of PBS I was hoping that some one would be covering “Case Histories”, at least one of the recappers? With Jason Isaacs playing a detective pre-Awake I thought it would be a good way to get a critical take on how well he does in television as a detective at the very least.
I tuned into Last Man Standing because I was a Home Improvement fan. I wanted to see how Kaitlyn Dever did in the show. I actually think that Tim Allen is a good actor.
There were parts of the episodes I saw that I liked. The advice Mike gives to his second daughter about self-reliance and being able to fix your own tire and then makes her do it was great. More people should be self-reliant. He gave the same advice he gave to his daughter than Tim Taylor would give to Brad, Randy or Mark.
The advice Mike gives to Dever’s character was great. Again it as about respecting yourself enough to play your best in any game you play to his daughter. I like that piece of advice.
Every time he says something terrible he is either ignored or challenged by the women in his family.
Although the whole idea of letting his co-worker date is daughter is so old world it is almost medieval (at least the 1950s).
That might have been the problem for me in the reviews in this show is that they didn’t talk enough about the women on the show and how they act, what they have to say and their relationship to the last man standing.
Because Mike will be challenged I have hope for this show that he will have an interesting arc in this show. Although Nancy Travis needs to be a character in her own right.
In terms of Kelsey Grammar’s believability on Boss I never had any trouble believing that he could play the role because of his early work on “Frasier” (I am not old enough to have seen him on “Cheers”). “Frasier” in the beginning was essentially like live action theater.
I also did not have any trouble believing Grammar as this new character because “Frasier” was an elite character with a lot of means. He isn’t playing a janitor. I was more impressed by Grammar’s turn in 30 Rock when he joined Jenna and Kenneth’s ice cream cake heist scheme.
I think a big part of why it works so great when Breaking Bad is ‘winging it’ is in the title and in it’s themes. In chemistry, when something ‘breaks bad’ it means that it doesn’t turn out as planned. And part of what I’ve always liked about the show was how Walter White the chemist stumbled when the real world wasn’t as predictable as his chemical reactions. So I think the series works best when it has this chaotic, unpredictable element to it. Of course, there is also the other side of the title, where it’s a question of good and bad, and everything is about karma and morality and stuff like that. I’m much less interested in that part of the show, but Vince Gilligan apparantly thinks that that is the most important part.
Ha, am I the only one entertained at how annoyed Alan is getting every week with Dan’s obligatory LOST-outrigger comment? Never change Dan…
I’m really enjoying Dan’s appearances on WGN radio. I like the fact that the format allows some less talked about shows (among critics) to get mentioned. And Dan is ever so slightly less snarky on that show. I’m not sure I’m conveying why that segment is working (maybe also to due with the hosts) but it is to me quite enjoyable (even though I get more info from the regular F&I).
Nestle – I definitely try taking a different approach on those WGN appearances, so hopefully they end up being complimentary to what we do here, rather than overlapping or usurping… Of course, when the topic turns to those less-talked-about shows on the WGN segments, I’m more prone to feeling like I’m talking about of my butt… But glad you’re enjoying and I’ll be back this Sunday!
-Daniel
