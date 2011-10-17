Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 99

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

Time for Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 99.

We have no “Breaking Bad” to discuss this week. So sad.

We do, however, have reviews for a slew of new shows, including Starz’ “Boss” and ABC’s “Man Up” and “Once Upon a Time.” We also answer mail and some of that mail touches on… “Breaking Bad.” Whew.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Man Up” — 02:15 – 13:15

“Pearl Jam Twenty” — 13:15 – 21:35

“Boss” — 21:40 – 32:45

“Once Upon a Time” — 32:45 – 42:40

Listener Mail: Showrunners winging it — 42:50 – 48:30

Listener Mail: Unintended meaning — 48:40 – 52:45

Listener Mail: Critic aggregator sites — 52:50 – 57:15

Listener Mail: Baseball’s impact on FOX — 57:20 – 01:04:00

