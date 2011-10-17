Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 99

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
Time for Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 99.
We have no “Breaking Bad” to discuss this week. So sad.
We do, however, have reviews for a slew of new shows, including Starz’ “Boss” and ABC’s “Man Up” and “Once Upon a Time.” We also answer mail and some of that mail touches on… “Breaking Bad.” Whew.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Man Up” — 02:15 – 13:15
“Pearl Jam Twenty” — 13:15 – 21:35
“Boss” — 21:40 – 32:45
“Once Upon a Time” — 32:45 – 42:40
Listener Mail: Showrunners winging it — 42:50 – 48:30
Listener Mail: Unintended meaning — 48:40 – 52:45
Listener Mail: Critic aggregator sites — 52:50 – 57:15
Listener Mail: Baseball’s impact on FOX — 57:20 – 01:04:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

