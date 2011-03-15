Listen: First track from Eddie Vedder’s forthcoming solo album

We don”t know when a new Pearl Jam album is coming, but it looks like we”re getting some fresh Eddie Vedder as early as June. Antiquiet (via MusicBoxBlog) reports that the new solo album will be ukulele based and if the first single is any indication, that is true.

“Longing To Belong” is an unabashed love song about hoping he falls into his love”s arms…although he”s not sure she”s in love with him too. It”s a relatively low-key affair, but it”s so warm and intimate, it sounds like Vedder is right there beside you. Vedder is on ukelele and there is some accompanying cello, but that”s about it. You can hear a a stream here.

Vedder previously branched out on his own for the “Into The Wild” soundtrack and “Longing to Belong” has that same lonesome, yearning spirit as the music for the Sean Penn-directed movie.

Pearl Jam fans: just a reminder that as part of the band”s 20th anniversary celebration, the “Vs. and “Vitology” reissues arrive next Tuesday, March 29, with vinyl editions out April 12, in time for Record Store Day, April 16.