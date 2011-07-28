Listen: Flaming Lips and Lightning Bolt combine together for EP

It’s hard to keep up with the Flaming Lips these days — what, with their jaunting around cemeteries and releasing records inside of gummy skulls/fetuses and mobile phone sound experiments whatnot.

The latest surprise is their combination with noise outfit Lightning Bolt for the cleverly titled EP “The Flaming Lips With Lightning Bolt.” And bless Warner Bros.’ heart, they’re the ones putting it out. Exclamation-prone Flaming Lips frontman and Immaculate Noise interviewee Wayne Coyne has been Tweeting pics of the vinyl and some art, but no word yet when physical copies will become available on large-scale.

In the meantime, all four tracks has snorted their way onto YouTube, for your pleasure below; NASA and dropping acid seem to be the recurring theme. Like Lightning Bolt songs, brevity is not their strong suit. And like Flaming Lips songs, the tracks bubble over like movements or acts, rather than behave like one, strong tune.

And like both bands, the result can be simply weird and merciless. Exhibit A: the video to “I Want to Get High But I Don’t Want Brain Damage.” YOU’RE WELCOME

The handful of Lightning Bolt shows I’ve been to have caused hearing damage, and one Flaming Lips show in particular has caused some damage to my reputation; combined, live, these guys would obviously take damage very seriously. I hope ATP is on this.

The Flaming Lips are currently on tour — some stops are with Weezer, some to perform “Soft Bulletin,” some festivals. Make up your own damn mind.

Here is the tracklist for “The Flaming Lips with Lightning Bolt”:

1. I’m Working at NASA on Acid

2. I Want to Get High But I Don’t Want Brain Damage

3. NASA’s Final Acid Bath

4. I Want to Get Damaged But I Won’t Say Hi



The Flaming Lips with Lightning Bolt: “I’m Working at NASA on Acid”:

The Flaming Lips with Lightning Bolt: “I Want to Get High But I Don’t Want Brain Damage”:

Lightning Bolt with the Flaming Lips: “NASA’s Final Acid Bath”:

Lightning Bolt with the Flaming Lips: “I Want to Get Damaged But I Won’t Say Hi”: