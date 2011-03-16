Listen: Four new Britney tracks from ‘Femme Fatale’

The countdown to the March 29 release of Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale” is on. For the last several weeks, little snippets or full songs have come out.

Today, portions of three of the four tracks exclusive to the deluxe edition have surfaced. Check them out, courtesy of britneysboards.org.

First up is “Up ‘N Down.” We don’t get much from the 26 seconds of the Max Martin co-production, other than a bouncy dance feel.



Next up are Rodney Jerkins’ two contributions. The first on, “He About To Lose Me,” opens with an acoustic guitar and features Spears singing full on instead of talk-singing. The second, “Don’t Keep Me Waiting,” sounds like it could be a full-on rocker.



