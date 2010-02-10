Listen: Full stream of Peter Gabriel covers album of Arcade Fire, Radiohead, Bowie, Neil Young

Remember when we told you about how Peter Gabriel was covering artists like Arcade Fire, David Bowie, Neil Young, Radiohead and others on the album “Scratch My Back?” Well it’s here, or rather, here, streaming in full.

The set will be released on Feb. 15 and the former Genesis frontman will be touring in support: he heads to North America on April 28 at Bell Centre in Montreal, May 2-3 at Radio City Music Hall in New York and May 7 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

His take on Bon Iver’s “Flume” is out there and available for free download; it’s one of our favorties from that Wisconsini-based artist and from this new set, though the overwhelmingly sad version of Paul Simon’s “Boy in the Bubble” is giving “Flume” a run for its money.

“Scratch My Back” is an orchestral album, with voice and strings and pianos, what-have-you, no guitars and no drums. It’s Gabriel’s eighth solo set.

“I’ll Scratch Yours,” which as one would presume, is a forthcoming compilation of the artists selected for “Scratch My Back” covering Gabriel’s tunes in return. A date has not yet been set for this.

Here is the tracklist for “Scratch My Back”:

01. Heroes (David Bowie cover)

02. The Boy in the Bubble (Paul Simon cover)

03. Mirrorball (Elbow cover)

04. Flume (Bon Iver cover)

05. Listening Wind (Talking Heads cover)

06. The Power of the Heart (Lou Reed cover)

07. My Body Is a Cage (Arcade Fire cover)

08. The Book of Love (Magnetic Fields cover)

09. I Think It”s Going to Rain Today (Randy Newman cover)

10. Après Moi (Regina Spektor cover)

11. Philadelphia (Neil Young cover)

12. Street Spirit (Radiohead cover)