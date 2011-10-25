Listen: Glee cast ‘Knows It’s Christmas’ on holiday-themed ‘Volume 2’

Justin Bieber isn’t the only teen-fave that’s dropping a holiday release this year. The cast of “Glee” is returning with second edition of Christmas songs on Nov. 15, led by the first songs from the set “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”.

The large-ensemble piece is a take on the 1984 Bob Geldof and Midge Ure-penned Band Aid charity song; the FOX show’s Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Lea Michele (Rachel), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Heather Morris (Brittany), Mark Salling (Puck), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina) and Naya Rivera (Santana) all appear on the track.

Other well-known songs to make the cut on “Glee: The Music, The Christmas Album Volume 2” include Riley’s cover of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”; Salling, Montieth and “The Glee Project” discovery Samuel Larson on dude-donning “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”; McHale solo on “Little Drummer Boy”; and Lea Michele on Joni Mitchell’s “River.”

In all, there are 10 covers and two originals, those written by Adam Anders, Peer Astrom and Shelly Peiken; one of the originals, “Christmas Eve With You,” will be sung by Matthew Morrison (Mr. Will Schuester) and Jayme Mays (Emma).

The set is available for pre-order as of today (Oct. 25).

“Glee” returns with new episodes starting on Nov. 1.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here is the tracklist for “Glee: The Music, The Christmas Album Volume 2”:

1. All I Want For Christmas Is You Featuring Amber Riley (Mercedes)

2. Extraordinary Merry Christmas Featuring Darren Criss (Blaine) and Lea Michele (Rachel)

3. Santa Baby Featuring Naya Rivera (Santana)

4. Christmas Eve With You Featuring Jayma Mays (Emma) and Mathew Morrison (Will)

5. Little Drummer Boy Featuring Kevin McHale (Artie)

6. River Featuring Lea Michele (Rachel)

7. Do You Hear What I Hear? Featuring Lindsay Pearce (Glee Project) and Alex Newell (Glee Project)

8. Let It Snow Featuring Darren Criss (Blaine) and Chris Colfer (Kurt)

9. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Featuring Mark Sailing (Puck), Cory Monteith (Finn) and Samuel Larsen (Glee Project)

10. Christmas Wrapping Featuring Heather Morris (Brittany)

11. Blue Christmas Featuring Damian McGinty (Rory)

12. Do They Know It”s Christmas Featuring Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Lea Michele (Rachel), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Heather Morris (Brittany), Mark Salling (Puck), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Naya Rivera (Santana)