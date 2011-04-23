Listen: ‘Glee’ takes on Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’

#Lady Gaga
04.24.11

Do you really think we”d send you off into this weekend without one more  little treat from Lady Gaga?  Today, she put up “Glee”s” version of “Born This Way,” which will air on a special 90-minute episode of the Fox show on April 26. Come on, put your paws up like a good Easter Bunny.

It”s a fairly straight-forward version of the tune, which is getting lots of love when it comes to cover versions.  In addition to Weird Al”s parody, “I Perform This Way,” country quartet  Little Big Town, remade the song this week as part of its “Scattered, Smothered and Covered” series.  Once you get past the rough a capella opening, it gives way to a cool bluegrass-tinged cover that kicks the ass of the “country” version that Lady Gaga released a few weeks back.  Plus, we dig that they just seemingly burst into song backstage hallway somewhere.

 

