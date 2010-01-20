Listen: Gorillaz’ new single, ‘Stylo’ features Bobby Womack and Mos Def

We”d like to thank whoever leaked “Stylo,” the first single from virtual band Gorillaz”s forthcoming album, “Plastic Beach,” out March 9. After the track magically appeared on the internet today, the band added the song to its website.

“Stylo” opens with a thumping, jack-up beat somewhat redolent of Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel”s classic “White Lines,” but as Damon Albarn begins to sing in his slacker, druggy style, the tune morphs into something more hypnotic and entrancing. The techno track carries you like a circular wave that always brings you back to the same spot, but the ride is so enjoyable that you don”t mind swirling back to where you began. In fact, you crave it.

The song kicks into a higher gear around the 1:30 mark when soul legend Bobby Womack joins in testifying about love. Just listen to the scream he unleashes around 2:30. Mos Def”s rap ties it all up nicely. Albarn”s genius is his ability to take elements that you think would never work together and then through his alchemy, he creates something that makes perfect sense.

Gorillaz will headline the closing night of Coachella April 18.

“Plastic Beach” track listing:

1. Orchestral Intro (feat. Sinfonia ViVA)

2. Welcome To The World Of The Plastic Beach (feat. Snoop Dogg & Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)

3. White Flag (feat. Kano, Bashy & The National Orchestra For Arabic Music)

4. Rhinestone Eyes

5. Stylo (feat. Bobby Womack & Mos Def)

6. Superfast Jellyfish (feat. Gruff Rhys & De La Soul)

7. Empire Ants (feat. Little Dragon)

8. Glitter Freeze (feat. Mark E. Smith)

9. Some Kind Of Nature (feat. Lou Reed)

10. On Melancholy Hill

11. Broken

12. Sweepstakes (feat. Mos Def & Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)

13. Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones & Paul Simonon)

14. To Binge (feat. Little Dragon)

15. Cloud Of Unknowing (feat. Bobby Womack and Sinfonia ViVA)

16. Pirate Jet

