Listen: Grace Jones releasing ‘Hurricane’ in U.S., first in 22 years

Grace Jones hasn’t put out an album in the U.S. for 22 years, but this summer, that run comes to an end. “Hurricane,” previously released abroad in 2008/2009, found a home on PIAS and arrives on Sept. 6.

Included on the short, nine-track set is “Sunset Sunrise,” streaming and available for download below.

For those who had the patience (or were out-of-the-know) to wait for the ‘merican version, you are rewarded: a bonus disc will include a remixed dub version of the entire set.

A friend in the U.K. had sent me this album when she got it a couple years back, and, like the woman herself, it’s sultry, weird and a little bit dangerous. It has the help of luminaries and icons like Brian Eno, Sly & Robbie and Tricky.

Like many people who have come to know and love Jones, I was introduced to her through pictures. I remember a spread in Sassy magazine when I was a teen of her wild photos and outfits, and as I started to peel through her back catalog, I was struck by her ability to thrive in the disco era, thwart it, and fully embrace New Wave to an adapted frequency in that I still wanted to dance to it. She is both womanly and androgynous, without having to bow to contemporary typical feminine trappings.

There’s been no official announcement if Jones will be playing live shows in the U.S. in support, like those at Hollywood Bowl and Hammerstein Ballroom from two years ago.