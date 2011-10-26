Listen: Guided By Voices drop first ‘Fats’ song from new reunion album

10.26.11 7 years ago

On Nov. 22, Guided By Voices will release their first album from the “classic” lineup in 15 years. The first single from the set “Let’s Go Eat the Factory,” “The Unsinkable Fats Domino,” has arrived, and will be bundled with another track “We Won’t Apologize” as a 7″ single, to be released same-day.

“The Unsinkable Fats Domino” can be downloaded for free, via the band’s label home Matador.

It most certainly sounds like a GBV song.

This blog post lasts about as long as the song does.

TAGSguided by voicesthe unsinkable fats domino

