Listen: Guster warns us of the ‘Bad, Bad World’ in advance of new ‘Easy World’

07.21.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Guster is back with a new studio album, “Easy World,” but want fans to consider the “Bad, Bad World” first.

The latter — which is the first song available from the new set — can be downloaded for free via the band’s website, or you can just stream it below. Warning: pop inside.

The Aware/Universal Republic record will drop on Oct. 5, making it the group’s first album in four years, since 2006’s “Ganging Up on the Sun.” The standard lineup of Ryan Miller, Adam Gardner and Brian Rosenworcel has the additional aid of multi-instrumentalist Joe Pisapia. It was recorded starting in 2008 in New York, then Nashville.

The road warriors have set some tour dates and are in the midst of planning more.

Bad Bad World by guster

Here is the tracklist for “Easy World”:

1. Architects and Engineers
2. Do You Love Me?
3. On The Ocean
4. This Could All Be Yours
5. Stay With Me Jesus
6. Bad Bad World
7. This Is How It Feels To Have A Broken Heart
8. What You Call Love
9. That’s No Way To Get To Heaven
10. Jesus & Mary
11. Hercules
12. Do What You Want

Here are Guster’s currently scheduled tour dates:

Oct. 1 Nashville, TN-War Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 2 Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 8 Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall
Oct. 9 Saint Louis, MO-The Pageant
Oct. 10 Indianapolis, IN-Egyptian Room
Oct. 12 Omaha, NE-Slowdown
Oct. 13 Kansas City, MO-Beaumont Club
Oct. 15 Madison, WI-Overture Center for the Arts – Capitol
Oct. 16 Royal Oak, MI-Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 22 Philadelphia, PA-Electric Factory
Oct. 23 Washington, DC-DAR Constitution Hall
Oct. 25 Ithaca, NY-State Theatre
Oct. 27 Portland, ME-State Theatre
Oct. 28 Burlington, VT-Flynn Center
Oct. 29 New York, NY-Beacon Theatre
Oct. 30 Providence, RI-Lupo”s Heartbreak Hotel

