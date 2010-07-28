Listen: Gwyneth Paltrow sings title track for new movie ‘Country Strong’

Is Gwyneth Paltrow the next Jeff Bridges? In the upcoming movie “Country Strong,” Paltrow plays a country singer who attempts a comeback after a stint in rehab. Call it “Recovery Heart.”

Tim McGraw plays her husband, so between her on-screen hubby and her real life mate, Coldplay”s Chris Martin, Paltrow probably got all the singing tips she could stand. Add that she”s already hit the charts with “Cruisin”,” her duet with Huey Lewis from the movie “Duets” several years back and is it any wonder that little Miss Oscar can really sing?

Country radio has already been served a heaping of Paltrow as the song, “Country Strong,” is being promoted by RCA Records, the same label what works acts like Martina McBride.

Paltrow has a very pleasing, if not particularly distinctive voice. She can hold a note and has a nice gritty tone to her approach. The song is a bundle of country clichés when it gets to the chorus (the verses are much stronger); so much so that “Country Strong” sounds like it should be a slogan for some brand of paper towel. We bet that”s because the tune plays a pivotal part in the exposition of the movie as Paltrow’s character mounts her comeback (although to T-Bone Burnett and Stephen Bruton”s credit, the songs in “Crazy Heart” never resorted to cliché.) Additionally, Paltrow is singing with a country twang, so we hope she”s just in character instead of thinking “That”s what them there folks in Nashville sound like when they”re sitting on a bale of hay.” “Country Strong” opens Dec. 22.

Listen for yourself and especially enjoy the background vocals by the amazingly talented Vince Gill, who makes any song better, and Patty Griffin, a singer”s singer beloved by everyone in Nashville.

RCA parent company Sony Music has taken down all the streams from YouTube, so until we can get our own, click here to hear the song streaming on The Boot.

