Listen: Vampire Weekend’s ‘Contra’ in its entirety

It’s release is only eight days away, but Vampire Weekend have decided to unlease its sophomore album “Contra” in its entirety on MySpace.
You can listen to the set here.
The breezy New York band is promoting the 10-track release with an appearance on “Late Night with David Letterman” tomorrow (Jan. 5).
They have some previously announced tour dates in the ‘States, but they’ve all sold out and here we are like a bunch of jerks without tickets. But, hey, it appears all dates Feb. 19 on are still up, if you’re game to travel overseas.
Get some visual excitement with their trippy vid for “Cousins,” which so far is our favorite track.
“Contra” is the follow-up to Vampire Weekend’s self-titled debut from 2008.
* Jan 12 2010
Special Intimate Album Release Show
Henry Fonda Theater
Los Angeles, CA
* Jan 17 2010
United Palace Theater
New York, NY
* Jan 18 2010
Webster Hall
New York, NY
* Jan 19 2010
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
* Feb 5 2010
De La Warr
Bexhill, UK
* Feb 7 2010
Corn Exchange
Cambridge, UK
* Feb 8 2010
Manchester Apollo
Manchester, UK
* Feb 9 2010
Leeds O2 Academy
Leeds, UK
* Feb 10 2010
Birmingham O2 Academy
Birmingham, UK
* Feb 12 2010
Newcastle O2 Academy
Newcastle, UK
* Feb 13 2010
Barrowlands
Glasgow
* Feb 14 2010
Edinburgh Picture House
Edinburgh, Scotland
* Feb 16 2010
Brixton O2 Academy
London, UK
* Feb 17 2010
Brixton O2 Academy
London, UK
* Feb 19 2010
Astra
Berlin, Germany
* Feb 20 2010
Gloria
Koln, Germany
* Feb 21 2010
Uebel or Gefaehrlich
Hamburg, Germany
* Feb 22 2010
AB
Belgium, Brussels
* Feb 24 2010
Paradiso
Netherlands, Amsterdam
* Feb 25 2010
Olympia
Paris, France
* Feb 26 2010
Le Bikini
Toulouse, France
* Feb 27 2010
Venue TBC
Barcelona, Spain
* Feb 28 2010
Teatro Circo Price
Madrid, Spain
