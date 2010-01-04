Listen: Vampire Weekend’s ‘Contra’ in its entirety

It’s release is only eight days away, but Vampire Weekend have decided to unlease its sophomore album “Contra” in its entirety on MySpace.

You can listen to the set here.

The breezy New York band is promoting the 10-track release with an appearance on “Late Night with David Letterman” tomorrow (Jan. 5).

They have some previously announced tour dates in the ‘States, but they’ve all sold out and here we are like a bunch of jerks without tickets. But, hey, it appears all dates Feb. 19 on are still up, if you’re game to travel overseas.

Get some visual excitement with their trippy vid for “Cousins,” which so far is our favorite track.

“Contra” is the follow-up to Vampire Weekend’s self-titled debut from 2008.

* Jan 12 2010

Special Intimate Album Release Show

Henry Fonda Theater

Los Angeles, CA

* Jan 17 2010

United Palace Theater

New York, NY

* Jan 18 2010

Webster Hall

New York, NY

* Jan 19 2010

Bowery Ballroom

New York, NY

* Feb 5 2010

De La Warr

Bexhill, UK

* Feb 7 2010

Corn Exchange

Cambridge, UK

* Feb 8 2010

Manchester Apollo

Manchester, UK

* Feb 9 2010

Leeds O2 Academy

Leeds, UK

* Feb 10 2010

Birmingham O2 Academy

Birmingham, UK

* Feb 12 2010

Newcastle O2 Academy

Newcastle, UK

* Feb 13 2010

Barrowlands

Glasgow

* Feb 14 2010

Edinburgh Picture House

Edinburgh, Scotland

* Feb 16 2010

Brixton O2 Academy

London, UK

* Feb 17 2010

Brixton O2 Academy

London, UK

* Feb 19 2010

Astra

Berlin, Germany

* Feb 20 2010

Gloria

Koln, Germany

* Feb 21 2010

Uebel or Gefaehrlich

Hamburg, Germany

* Feb 22 2010

AB

Belgium, Brussels

* Feb 24 2010

Paradiso

Netherlands, Amsterdam

* Feb 25 2010

Olympia

Paris, France

* Feb 26 2010

Le Bikini

Toulouse, France

* Feb 27 2010

Venue TBC

Barcelona, Spain

* Feb 28 2010

Teatro Circo Price

Madrid, Spain