Listen: Vampire Weekend’s ‘Contra’ in its entirety

01.04.10 9 years ago 2 Comments

It’s release is only eight days away, but Vampire Weekend have decided to unlease its sophomore album “Contra” in its entirety on MySpace.

You can listen to the set here.

The breezy New York band is promoting the 10-track release with an appearance on “Late Night with David Letterman” tomorrow (Jan. 5).

They have some previously announced tour dates in the ‘States, but they’ve all sold out and here we are like a bunch of jerks without tickets. But, hey, it appears all dates Feb. 19 on are still up, if you’re game to travel overseas.

Get some visual excitement with their trippy vid for “Cousins,” which so far is our favorite track.

“Contra” is the follow-up to Vampire Weekend’s self-titled debut from 2008.

    * Jan 12 2010

      Special Intimate Album Release Show

      Henry Fonda Theater

      Los Angeles, CA

    * Jan 17 2010

      United Palace Theater

      New York, NY

    * Jan 18 2010

      Webster Hall

      New York, NY

    * Jan 19 2010

      Bowery Ballroom

      New York, NY

    * Feb 5 2010

      De La Warr

      Bexhill, UK

    * Feb 7 2010

      Corn Exchange

      Cambridge, UK

    * Feb 8 2010

      Manchester Apollo

      Manchester, UK

    * Feb 9 2010

      Leeds O2 Academy

      Leeds, UK

    * Feb 10 2010

      Birmingham O2 Academy

      Birmingham, UK

    * Feb 12 2010

      Newcastle O2 Academy

      Newcastle, UK

    * Feb 13 2010

      Barrowlands

      Glasgow

    * Feb 14 2010

      Edinburgh Picture House

      Edinburgh, Scotland

    * Feb 16 2010

      Brixton O2 Academy

      London, UK

    * Feb 17 2010

      Brixton O2 Academy

      London, UK

    * Feb 19 2010

      Astra

      Berlin, Germany

    * Feb 20 2010

      Gloria

      Koln, Germany

    * Feb 21 2010

      Uebel or Gefaehrlich

      Hamburg, Germany

    * Feb 22 2010

      AB

      Belgium, Brussels

    * Feb 24 2010

      Paradiso

      Netherlands, Amsterdam

    * Feb 25 2010

      Olympia

      Paris, France

    * Feb 26 2010

      Le Bikini

      Toulouse, France

    * Feb 27 2010

      Venue TBC

      Barcelona, Spain

    * Feb 28 2010

      Teatro Circo Price

      Madrid, Spain

