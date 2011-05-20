Listen: Indie songwriter Ernie Halter wins the Justin Bieber lottery

#Justin Bieber
05.20.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Ernie Halter may have just had the best week ever.

The singer-songwriter not only had his song “Come Home to Me” covered by none other than Justin Bieber, but then the teenaged heartthrob actually showed up at his tiny show in Orange County, Calif. last night (May 19) to duet with him on the song.

Bieber and girlfriend Selena Gomez apparently fly from Asia to attend the restaurant gig, the love song covered in the video below.

Halter is signed to indie Rock Ridge Music, distributed Warner-owned indie ADA. So hooray for the little guy?

Since all this occurred, it’s been nothing but a love-fest on Twitter between the two, with Halter Tweeting things like, “What Justin Bieber has just done for my music, is like what Usher had done for his. #dreambig,” and the 17-year-old encouraging, “And … @erniehalter Never Say Never aint no BS. Haha. Thanks again. Music is universal. #artistssupportartists.” I have to stop now, lest I get a cavity or throw up in my mouth.

Here is Halter’s original version, streaming on his site (smart). Here is Bieber’s.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSErnie HalterJustin Bieber

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP