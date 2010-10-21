Listen: Is Black Eyed Peas’ ‘The Time’ their new ‘I Gotta Feeling?’

Remember how Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” saturated every graduation, wedding, car trip and general celebration you went to last year?

Get ready for Part II.

Frontman will.i.am posted “The Time (the dirty bit)” on the group’s DipDive account today, in advance of the Nov. 30 release of “The Beginning.” It’s the follow-up to last year’s “The E.N.D.” I see what you did there.

“The Time” borrows its main sample from “Dirty Dancing” 1987 classic “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” with Fergie doing her best Jennifer Warnes. And if Bill Medley was dead, he’d be turning over his grave, to the sound of will’s auto-tune.

Like The Beatles’ “Happiness Is a Warm Gun,” the tune is really just three disparate song ideas collaboratively crammed together in one spot. And thus ends any Beatles comparison with BEP, forever, amen.

A dirty electro-trance beat is followed by an interstitial that sounds like an annoying radio bumper with the awkward, shouted lyrics”I’m / havin’ / a good / time / wit’chu.” And then there’s the sample, cold and empty like shucked oyster, the camp and sentiment of the original whittled down to a false soundbite primed for a Frito Lay commercial or a lazy television NYE montage.

I resent it already — not because it’s catchy, but in that it drips with trying to be catchy, the dummied-down, cliched idea of “catchy.” That’s will.i.am’s bag these days, so I can’t cry for too long; so long as Taylor Swift doesn’t go dance, this will be the persistent pop jam of the fall and winter. See you next spring, you were a great lab partner, HAGS, KIT, xoxo