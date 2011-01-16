Listen: J-Lo’s new song, ‘On the Floor,’ featuring Pitbull

Just in time for the Jan.19 season premiere of “American Idol” with new judge Jennifer Lopez, J-Lo drops a new single, “On the Floor,” to let us know she is back on the music block.

Instead of a heavy-handed thumper like some of her past efforts, it”s a really fun international gallop (Ibiza, anyone?) that you can imagine twirling (literally) to for hours. It has a delightfully retro spirit, perhaps, in part, to the sampling of 1989″s “Lambada.”

The song reunites Lopez with Pitbull: the two last collaborated on 2009″s “Fresh Out The Oven,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot Club Dance Tracks chart, but was a pretty dismal tune. This time, however, Pitbull plays a much greater role. The first minute of the song totally belongs to Pitbull as he announces J-Lo and beckons us to the dance floor, plus asks us to “back it up like Tonka truck.” Lopez doesn”t come in until around 1:15 and then it is to sweetly sing the chorus. This J-Lo is much easier to take–and more believable– than the swaggering, tough-talking Jenny on the Block.

The song also showcases Morocco-born producer RedOne”s ability to bring out the best in his artists, whether it”s Lady Gaga, Enrique Iglesias (he produced “I Like It”) or J-Lo. The two are reportedly working on her debut for Def Jam Records after her departure from Sony Music last year.

“On the Floor” is so much better than than the ham-fisted, truly awful “Louboutins” that we can only be thankful she came to her senses.



The only question is how long before she performs it on “American Idol?” Will she be their first official music guest of the season?

Jennifer Lopez – On The Floor ft. Pitbull by Guzzo