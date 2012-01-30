Listen: Jack White announces debut solo album with a ‘Love Interruption’

I’m almost surprised it’s taken this long, but Jack White has finally prepared his solo debut. “Blunderbuss” will be the former White Stripes leader’s first album under his own name, out on April 24, and from his description of it, it’s will be all Jack White, all the time, and maybe on all instruments.

“I’ve put off making records under my own name for a long time but these songs feel like they could only be presented under my name. These songs were written from scratch, had nothing to do with anyone or anything else but my own expression, my own colors on my own canvas,” he said in a statement.

To kick things off right, the Nashville-based songwriter’s released the track “Love Interruption,” streaming now on his newly launched website. He’s joined by a female vocalist — or treated his own vocals to a shot of estrogen — but for the rest of it, it’s a pretty stripped-down, burning bluesy song. There’s no low end, and an acoustic guitar joined by a keyboard are the only accompaniment besides. I like it, it’s catchy, but perhaps I expected something more bombastic?

“Love Interruption” is up for sale digitally starting tonight, and will also be pressed onto a vinyl single for release on Feb. 7 with exclusive B-side “Machine Gun Silhouette.” Shady. Both songs were recorded this winter.

The single and the album are getting released through White’s own Third Man Records label, in conjunction with Columbia.

Little else is known about the album except that it was produced by White out of his Third Man Studio.