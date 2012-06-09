Listen: James Gunn joins the podcast to discuss ‘Lollipop Chainsaw’

I promised two podcasts this weekend, and sure enough, we’ve got two podcasts this weekend.
We don’t do a ton of game coverage on the site, primarily because there just isn’t enough time for us to do every single thing we’d like at this point. There are moments where film and games are starting to overlap though, and when you’ve got a guy like James Gunn writing a game that looks as strange and as stylish as “Lollipop Chainsaw,” that seems like a good moment to sit down for a conversation about that cross-over in disciplines and how things are starting to get very blurry for people in this business.
Of course, “sitting down together” can be a figure of speech when you’re trying to schedule an interview in the middle of an event like E3. I wasn’t at the convention center, and on the day I was set to talk to James, I had a company meeting in Century City. At the end of it, the rest of team HitFix took off, and I turned on the recorder, took the call on my cell phone, and did my best to record the ensuing conversation.
The majority of this week’s podcast was recorded mid-afternoon, and it was the same day that Ray Bradbury passed away. I want you all to know in advance that I revere Mr. Bradbury and his legacy. I had every intention of paying homage to him during the episode. Unfortunately, Scott Swan is my co-host, and that means that when things go off the rails, they go completely, wildly, unbelievably off the rails, and what started out as a heartfelt and sincere moment turned into… well, you’ll hear. My apologies in advance.
We’re thinking of doing an all-games edition of the podcast next week. If we do that, I’ll send out the word on Twitter early enough that all interested parties should have a chance to play along.
It’s been nice getting our rhythms back, but I have a feeling some of what we’re going to try to do in the second half of the year is going to be when we really get things going. As always, thanks for listening, and you can find the podcast on iTunes as well as here.
“Lollipop Chainsaw” arrives in stores Tuesday, June 12.
Hollywood did franchises better back in the Thirties and Forties with the THIN MAN movies or ANDY HARDY series and THE BOWERY BOYS, TARZAN, etc. I don’t know what the secret was.
Best quote I ever heard about Quentin Tarantino was by John Landis (I’m paraphrasing): “Quentin Tarantino doesn’t make films, he makes film essays.”
It’s nice to hear an argument in which you can appreciate both sides. Tarantino is one of those lucky filmmakers who has audiences turn up no matter what he does. What would his movies be like if he was forced to do something other than his schtick? We’ll probably never know.
Would Drew & Swan be up for a Remake This of Prometheus? Plenty of opinion out there on what should have been done different… but would it be as easy as it sounds? Or how about a pitch for Paradise, supposedly the sequel Ridley Scott wants to do next (but might not be allowed)?
Am listening now, you’ve just finished your rant on prequels and franchise starters and the whole time I was muttering, “this…. this…. this”.
Starting back with Golden Compass and Jumper this has been driving me insane.
It was also nice to hear both sides of the argument for/against auteurs.I think I fall in the middle. Films of Anderson for instance do bug me in how his style feels like it has never evolved at all, but I love John Woo movies towards which the same arguments could easily be made. There’s a bit of give and take, if the movie is amazing I’m sure I’ll eventually check it out, such as Life Aquatic (which I then liked) but I can’t help but have that initial reaction of, “this again?”. Still… promotes some discussion and that’s awesome.
Keep up the good work Drew and Scott!
