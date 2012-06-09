Listen: James Gunn joins the podcast to discuss ‘Lollipop Chainsaw’

I promised two podcasts this weekend, and sure enough, we’ve got two podcasts this weekend.

We don’t do a ton of game coverage on the site, primarily because there just isn’t enough time for us to do every single thing we’d like at this point. There are moments where film and games are starting to overlap though, and when you’ve got a guy like James Gunn writing a game that looks as strange and as stylish as “Lollipop Chainsaw,” that seems like a good moment to sit down for a conversation about that cross-over in disciplines and how things are starting to get very blurry for people in this business.

Of course, “sitting down together” can be a figure of speech when you’re trying to schedule an interview in the middle of an event like E3. I wasn’t at the convention center, and on the day I was set to talk to James, I had a company meeting in Century City. At the end of it, the rest of team HitFix took off, and I turned on the recorder, took the call on my cell phone, and did my best to record the ensuing conversation.

The majority of this week’s podcast was recorded mid-afternoon, and it was the same day that Ray Bradbury passed away. I want you all to know in advance that I revere Mr. Bradbury and his legacy. I had every intention of paying homage to him during the episode. Unfortunately, Scott Swan is my co-host, and that means that when things go off the rails, they go completely, wildly, unbelievably off the rails, and what started out as a heartfelt and sincere moment turned into… well, you’ll hear. My apologies in advance.

We’re thinking of doing an all-games edition of the podcast next week. If we do that, I’ll send out the word on Twitter early enough that all interested parties should have a chance to play along.

It’s been nice getting our rhythms back, but I have a feeling some of what we’re going to try to do in the second half of the year is going to be when we really get things going. As always, thanks for listening, and you can find the podcast on iTunes as well as here.



“Lollipop Chainsaw” arrives in stores Tuesday, June 12.