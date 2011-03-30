Listen: Jennifer Lopez, Lil Wayne on ‘I’m Into You’; Lady Gaga in the mix

Lady Gaga is jumping on the Jennifer Lopez juggernaut. The two already share a producer in RedOne, so it seems only natural that the one degree of separation should go away.

Mama Monster co-produced “Invading My Mind” and co-wrote “Hypnotico,” both of which will appear on “Love?,” Lopez”s new album. Other producers on the May 3 release include Stargate, Tricky Stewart, The-Dream, Danja, D-Mile and Radio.

As you”ve undoubtedly noticed, the “American Idol” judge is having a great year. It”s way too early to tell if she”s going to have a major comeback like Mariah Carey in 2005, when she rose like a phoenix with “The Emancipation of Mimi,” but it”s looking good (to be fair, Lopez had also not had such a spectacular fall. There”s no “Glitter”in her past, although “Monster-in-Law” would qualify for that stinker designation for some, or a buy-out of her career). Interestingly, the man behind J-Lo”s resurgence, Island Def Jam chairman, L.A. Reid, was also behind Carey”s. Even more interestingly, Reid left Island Def Jam two weeks ago to become a judge on “The X Factor” (and presumably for a exec gig at Sony Music), so we”ll see how all this plays out under the watch of his replacement, Barry Weiss.

But back to Lopez”s album: first single, “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull, not only hit No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Radio and Dance Club charts, it marked her highest charting single of the pop chart, the Billboard Hot 100, in eight years, peaking at No. 5.

Interestingly, the official second single, is not “Invading My Mind,” which leaked two weeks ago and we gave a big thumbs up to, but “I”m Into You” featuring Lil Wayne because, you know, he never appears on anyone else”s record… (Note to IDJ: quit trying to make J-Lo cool by association, she”s doing just fine by herself). Ryan Seacrest debuted 30 seconds of the song this morning when he interviewed Lopez, who, you’ll be happy to know, “really feels good” about her time on “AI” so far. We don’t have much to go on with “I’m Into You,” but It seems like a straight-up dance number, but with a nice melody. J-Lo sings “I feel lucky like a four-leaf clover.” The tune will go on sale on iTunes April 5. She’s coy about whether she’s tour behind the album, but she will perform on “American Idol” on May 5 and she will also appear with Pitbull at KIIS’s Wango Tango concert.