Listen: ‘Jersey Shore’ gets a soundtrack; Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull perform single

Just what does the soundtrack to the tanned-and-loving-it brain-erase that is “Jersey Shore” have on it? Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias on lead single “I Like It,” for one, with LMFAO, Taio Cruz and Lil Jon for others.

Universal Republic is working in conjunction with MTV in order to manufacture what will surely back your reps at the gym, the trips to the beach, the dances on the bars at the, well, bars. It gets a standard and deluxe version drop on July 20, the latter of which will include the show’s theme song “Get Crazy” from LMFAO.

Below is “I Like It,” which simultaneously has way too much going on and nothing at all going on. It’s got Pitbull’s increasingly idiosyncratic (and annoying) giggle before he starts in on his snappy raps.

Snooki, the Situation, Ronnie and JWoww return for a second season of the “reality” show on July 29. I know my calendar’s marked with a great big ol’ X.