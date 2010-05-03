Listen: ‘Jersey Shore’ gets a soundtrack; Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull perform single

#Lil Jon
05.03.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Just what does the soundtrack to the tanned-and-loving-it brain-erase that is “Jersey Shore” have on it? Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias on lead single “I Like It,” for one, with LMFAO, Taio Cruz and Lil Jon for others.

Universal Republic is working in conjunction with MTV in order to manufacture what will surely back your reps at the gym, the trips to the beach, the dances on the bars at the, well, bars. It gets a standard and deluxe version drop on July 20, the latter of which will include the show’s theme song “Get Crazy” from LMFAO.

Below is “I Like It,” which simultaneously has way too much going on and nothing at all going on. It’s got Pitbull’s increasingly idiosyncratic (and annoying) giggle before he starts in on his snappy raps.

Snooki, the Situation, Ronnie and  JWoww return for a second season of the “reality” show on July 29. I know my calendar’s marked with a great big ol’ X.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Jon
TAGSENRIQUE IGLESIASenrique iglesias i like itenrique iglesias pitbullenrique iglesias pitbull i like iti like iti like it streamJERSEY SHOREjersey shore soundtrackLIL' JONLMFAOPITBULLTAIO CRUZUniversal Republic

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP