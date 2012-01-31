Listen: Jim Jarmusch prepares ‘Eternal’ music album, releasing ‘Firey’ song

Jim Jarmusch is getting closer and closer to that inevitable solo project, but in the meantime, he’s linked up again with lute player/producer/composer Jozef Van Wissem for a collaborative, experimental album “Concerning the Entrance Into Eternity.”

The set, due out on Feb. 28 through Important Records, features the famed director on guitar and is preceded by a new track “The Sun of the Natural World Is Fire.” Check it out below (via SSG).

It’s all texture and clock-like repetitions, with static and dissonance dominating the lute’s structures. From a visual standpoint, I’d say its more interstitial than narrative, but a gorgeous, melodramatic piece nonetheless.

The duo will be promoting the set with two shows at the Issue Project Room (110 Livingston in Brooklyn) on Feb. 3.

Jarmusch has previously worked with Wissem on other projects, and lent other talents to music acts like Bad Rabbit and the Wu-Tang Clan. His last film was 2009’s “The Limits of Control.”

Will any of his musically inclined actors from previous films — like RZA, Jack White or Tom Waits — show up?

Jim Jarmusch & Jozef Van Wissem – “The Sun of the Natural World is Pure Fire” by SSG Music