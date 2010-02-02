Listen: Joanna Newsom says ‘Have One on Me’ on forthcoming triple-album

It’s been four years since Joanna Newsom’s last, brilliant album “Ys,” so it’s high time we finally get a taste of what’s to come.

The California-based harpist and singer-songwriter will release a triple-album “Have One on Me” on Feb. 23 — though, considering “Ys” was only five songs, it’s anyone’s guess how many tracks total will constitute three LPs/CDs. The 28-year-old previewed some new tracks during a short touring stint in Australia over her birthday last month, and now her label Drag City seems to be incrimentally releasing streams of songs on it’s site.

At the moment, it’s “Good Intentions Paving Company” (look on the right side), which, compared to previous Newsom activity, is a rich, band-enhanced track, with more soul and ’60s pop influence than we’ve heard from her before. Her idiosyncratic squeaks and vibrato are present, but the long notes are reminescent of Joni Mitchell, the percussion and harmonies like Motown.

Another of Newsom’s new songs, “’81,” was available last week and, while the label has taken it down, you might find this puppy pawing around on, say, YouTube.

Below are Joanna Newsom’s forthcoming U.S. tour dates, followed by the festive album art from “Have One on Me”:

3/17/10 Sanders Theatre Cambridge MA

3/18/10 Town Hall New York NY

3/19/10 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia PA

3/20/10 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia PA

3/22/10 Sixth & I Historic Synagogue Washington DC

3/23/10 Sixth & I Historic Synagogue Washington DC

3/24/10 Jefferson Theatre Charlottesville VA

3/25/10 Carolina Theatre Durham NC

3/26/10 Variety Playhouse Atlanta GA

3/27/10 Big Ears Festival Knoxville TN

3/28/10 Mercy Lounge Nashville TN

3/29/10 Southern Theatre Columbus OH

3/30/10 Memorial Hall Cincinnati OH

3/31/10 Buskirk-Chumley Theatre Bloomington IN

4/2/10 Pabst Theater Milwaukee WI

4/3/10 Vic Theatre Chicago IL