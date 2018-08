Third Man Records released John C. Reilly’s music singles today, and the label is streaming two of those four covers tunes in full now.

“Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar” with Tom Brosseu and “I’ll Be There If You Ever” with Lavendar Diamond’s Becky Stark are up on the Third Man homepage. Jack White made contributions to both songs, and both singles.

Check out that trill.

As previously reported, Third Man is also releasing and reissuing several White Stripes rarity records, on Dec. 6.