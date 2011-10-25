Listen: Justin Bieber and Usher tackle holiday tune ‘The Christmas Song’

As previously reported, Justin Bieber teamed with his mentor Usher for holiday classic “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” for his “Under the Mistletoe” set. Now the fruits — chestnuts? — of their labors are finally available for stream and purchase.

Earlier this week, the 17-year-old singer unleashed a behind-the-scenes video of the two singing in the studio on the R&B-flavored song; after debuting the full track on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” it’s apparent that the burden of verses and that famous chorus was shared equally.

“This record is going to be remembered for years to come. It’s a record that has always been one of my favorites, and I’m happy that I was able to share it with Justin, and for us to put it out,” Usher said on Seacrest’s radio show.

The title track and accompanying video for “Under the Mistletoe” is already out in the ether.

The album — which also features guests like Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes and Boyz II Men — is due on Nov. 1.

As for Usher, he appeared in Bieber’s “Never Say Never” film and last released solo set “Raymond v. Raymond” in 2010. He is reportedly in the studio working on a new effort

What do you think of this version of the song?