Listen: Justin Bieber debuts new single ‘Mistletoe’ live

For some people, Christmas means snow, gathering with family and friends, and presents, for Justin Bieber, it means getting to snuggle with your sweetie under the mistletoe.

Christmas may still be two-and-a-half months away, but Bieber went there last night in concert in Rio, when he debuted first single “Mistletoe,” the almost title track from “Under The Mistletoe,” out Nov. 1. I can honestly say it”s the first holiday song I”ve ever heard with “shawty” in it.

More importantly, the tune, penned by production team The Messengers, seems to completely take its lilting rhythm line from Jason Mraz”s “I”m Yours,” so much so that you can totally sing Mraz”s song to it.

Guests on the album, as we previously reported, include Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Busta Rhymes, The Band Perry, and Usher. Many of the tracks are holiday standards, such as “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and “Silent Night,” although Bieber includes his lovely track, “Pray” on here as well.



What do you think of “Mistletoe?”