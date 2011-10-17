Listen: Justin Bieber’s new single, ‘Mistletoe’

Has there ever been a line that captured Justin Bieber”s “I”m not a boy, not yet a man” vibe more than “I should be playing in the winter snow, but I”m going to be under the mistletoe?”

That”s his dilemma in “Mistletoe,” the lead-off single from his forthcoming holiday album, “Under the Mistletoe,” which comes out Nov. 1. Bieber debuted the live version of the reggae-tinged tune in Rio two weeks ago and we get the video tomorrow at 7:54 p.m. EDT on MTV, followed by an interview (SCREAM!!!) But just in case you”re not all Biebered out already, here”s the full studio version of “Mistletoe,” which premiered on Ryan Seacrest”s radio show today. We like the punch and energy of the live version better.

[More after the jump…]

Guests on the album, as we previously reported, include Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Busta Rhymes, The Band Perry, and Usher. Many of the tracks are holiday standards, such as “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and “Silent Night,” although Bieber includes his lovely track, “Pray” on here as well.

In other news, Bieber told Seacrest that he’ll be one of the performers, including Lady Gaga, in “Dick Clark’s Rocking New Year’s Eve,” which Seacrest co-hosts with Clark. Plus, “Arthur Christmas,” the 3D, CG-animated film about Santa’s youngest son, Arthur, will featured Bieber’s rendition of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” and the video for the tune, which will include film footage, will air before the movie in theaters. Additionally, “Mistletoe” will be used in select TV ads for “Arthur Christmas.”

Which do you like better? The live version or the studio version of “Mistletoe”