Listen: Kanye West, Jay-Z, La Roux’s Elly Jackson say ‘That’s My B*tch’

More and more, it seems, a Jay-Z and Kanye West collaboration album is coming together. Further evidence today, as a track “That’s My B*tch” surfaced.

The leak features La Roux singer Elly Jackson, as Ye and Hov trade verses, with the latter name-dropping his lady Beyonce.

Kanye West first Tweeted about the possibility of a collaboration effort — dubbed “Watch My Throne” — and talked more about it as he promoted his new “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.” Several tracks guested by Jay-Z erupted from Yeezy’s G.O.O.D. Friday free music campaign, plus the two could be heard on a pair of tracks together on “Dark Twisted.”

At first, in October West said there were five tracks done but he planned to record more with the rap vet, perhaps in the South of France.

“This is another level of that recording, because Kanye, I’ve seen him – really he’s like a brother to me – I’ve seen him from the beginning to where he is now,” Jay-Z told MTV last week. “And to see him as a producer and to see how he’s growing as a producer and as an artist, for me, on another level, it’s enjoyable. I’m watching the guy that I pretty much mentored become his own guy, with his own opinion. It’s fantastic.”

You can read HitFix’s review of West’s “Dark Twisted” here.

During this holiday season, Jay-Z is busily promoting his memoir “Decoded” and his first hit comp “The Hits Collection: Vol. 1.”

