Listen: Kanye West takes you to ‘Christmas in Harlem’

It”s good to be nice, but it”s way more fun to be naughty. So believes Kanye West, who is now officially the busiest man in show business. After taking a bit of time off after Swift-gate last year, West has been making up for lost time, releasing tracks every Friday, tweeting every few seconds, putting out what many critics believe is one of the top albums of the year, and now, coming up with a new holiday song, “Christmas in Harlem.”

The slow jam is an amusing slow jam featuring CyHi Da Prynce and Teyana Taylor about rushing around to get to the mall for those last-minute gifts. Plus, he hints at some presents that no store can provide.

We like the verse delivered as Santa Clause and it”s good to know that his sleigh is faster than a Porsche. But it would have to be to get around the globe in one night, right?

So does the world really need another Christmas song? No, but we do know this: we”ll take this groove over another tired attempt at a new wanna-be traditional carol by some diva.

We”re also fond of Taylor”s sung verse around the 3-minute mark that sort of sounds like the Brother Johnson”s “Strawberry Letter No. 23.”

Check it out here. Then go hit the mall, as Kanye suggests, and give a kiss to Santa Claus.

