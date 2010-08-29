Listen: Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ mash with Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and more

Just as he”s promised, Kanye West has released his weekly treat to us and it”s NSFW, but it”s definitely worth listening to.

On “Monster,” he”s joined Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Bon Iver and Nicki Minaj (which one of these is not like the others? If you guessed Bon Iver, you”d be right).

Each artist takes a different verse on what it means to be a monster, and, somehow, we can”t figure out how, it works out. Nicki Minaj is the clear star here who”s delivery is the most schizophrenic, but all of the artists have moments of glory here. The one constant is a relentless beat. We”re also quite fond of Bon Iver”s part.

The track will appear on “Watch the Throne,” a 5-track set coming from West and JAy-Z this fall, according to a recent tweet from West.

